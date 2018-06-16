The next generation of showing royalty? 15 photos of incredibly cute foals

It’s foal season! While they may be adorable pint-sized cuties now, in years to come this bunch will grace our show rings and perhaps become our next generation of superstars.

Check out these 15 pictures of super-cute foals with some pretty impressive parentage. You saw them here first…

1. Charlie Langton’s coloured filly sports an unusual head marking. Out of the eventer Okehurst In Colour, she is by Mandy Sanderson’s dressage stallion Samara Fly, who passed away earlier this year.

2. This Nefydd Adferth-sired Welsh section B colt foal ‘loves a cuddle’ according to his owner/breeder Daisy Eastwood. Born on 1 June, the grey is out of Hilin Reflection and has bloodlines going back to the Eyarth line.

3. This little chap is proving once again that the Welsh part-bred is always a winner. This is Emma Scott’s coloured-sired part-bred Welsh section D, who she is hoping will make a native-type coloured.

4. From the famous Delami Welsh section A stud comes this little stunner, Delami Peony, a filly out of first time mum Delami Boudicia by the successfully shown three-year-old Sunwillow Walter.

5. Craig Eleanor’s colt foal — Devil or Angel by Future Illusion.

6. Pictured with her Irish Draught dam Moylough Ruby, this filly is by the Irish Draught stallion Carrabawn Cross, a previous Dublin Horse Show breed champion.

7. By Cadeau Noir, a dressage stallion with Niro and Donnerhall breeding, Izzy Walker’s filly foal is out of her own mare who she competed at the Royal International (RIHS) on several occasions.

8. Joanne Shaw’s homebred RedShaw Roulette, also known as Charlie, enjoys a well-earned roll. By Keady Star, he is out of Joanne’s previous RIHS champion, Pebbly Diva Du Mont.

9. Gemma Louise Chambers and Katie Saberton’s Fell colt is sired by the prolific Townend Schubert out of Dalehead Lakeland Mille. A sure bet for the ridden classes of the future — and maybe working hunter?

10. The aptly named Ringside Flashdance, owned and bred by the Willams’ family, is the complete package. Out of Thistledown Golden Zumba, a double Royal Welsh winner, he is by Lemonshill Top Note, who was a Cuddy finalist in 2003.

11. Pam Steed’s colt is out of Samber and sired by the part-bred Arab stallion Royal Command Of Wentward.

12. This bay filly, owned and bred by April Hammerton, is Manorview Sweet Dreams — by Turberry Topcat and out of the Lechdale Quince daughter Manorview Little Star.

13. This lovely colt foal owned and bred by Kirsty Aird comes from a pairing of previous Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) finalists. Out of Freckleton Mayday, he is by the multi-Dublin champion, the Connemara Josie Jump. Kirsty rode both his dam and sire at HOYS.

14. Shonah Wood’s Welsh B colt Bronheulog George by Hilin Glyndwr and out of Bronheulog Gemma, bred by Vicky Andrew.

15. This Welsh wonder is Meurig Davies’ Tynwydd Golden Fox by Tynwydd Mr Fox and out of Aberarth Seren Aur, who is sired by Tremymor Sportsman.

