The next big thing? 6 promising ponies for sale this week

If you’re looking for a pony that shows promise for the future, take a look at our selection of ponies with potential for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘A real head-turner’

Height: 143cm

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Connemara has fantastic conformation and huge movement. ‘Milly’ has been professionally backed and is currently turned away due to a lack of time. She hasn’t been pushed and has been lead around roads and has seen heavy machinery and wasn’t fazed at all. This mare has a massive amount of scope and is good to manage in all ways.”

View the advert

2. ‘Talented and bold’

Height: 14hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Otto’ is a New Forest pony with a fantastic temperament. He is very easy to handle and good to do. He is also good to hack alone and in company. He has won and is always placed in both affiliated and unaffiliated dressage competitions and has also won at riding club showing competitions and he would excel at county level. He has done working hunter, showjumping and arena eventing, jumping double clears at 80/90cm. He has cross-country schooled, jumping ditches, steps and water and has also hunted.”

View the advert

3. ‘Potential FEI pony’

Height: 143.5cm

Age: three

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase or loan a sports pony with impeccable breeding and an outstanding temperament. He is a friendly and easy chap to handle, has big, powerful, uphill movements and also loves to jump. He will make an excellent competition pony and in the right hands will excel in any sphere. This is a sad sale of a fantastic pony, but unfortunately I don’t have the time to ensure he reaches his potential.”

View the advert

4. ‘Rare opportunity’

Article continues below...

Height: 14.2hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This homebred British Sports Pony is a potential FEI dressage or grassroots event pony. ‘Sonny’ has a temperament to die for and is very talented — he is a real head-turner with lovely, active paces. He has been a winner since the start on the flat and is currently on the BYRDS (British Young Rider Dressage Squad) B squad and gained an outstanding 94% at the inter-county earlier this year in his first affiliated competition. He has now won at elementary. He is a very fast learner and 100% trainable. He is now working at medium level at home with established lateral work. He is jumping up to 1m tracks at home, never stops, never strong but is careful and has been placed in unaffiliated showjumping competitions. He has cross-country schooled and was second in his first one-day event with a 28 dressage, double clear. He has also autumn hunted and shown. Good to do.”

View the advert

5. ‘Stunning’

Height: 14hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has been professionally schooled, and is well established on the flat showing lovely movement and just needs to continue her well-founded education with a competent rider. She has a lovely jump, doesn’t rush the fences and has competed unaffiliated showjumping (70-85 cm with scope for more). She has taken part in clinics, has cross-country schooled over BE (British Eventing) fences. She was also an in-hand show champion last year, and is excellent to hack alone or in company. Easy to catch and shoe. Snaffle mouthed and has hunted in Ireland. She loves her jumping and comes to life in the show ring. She has an unflappable nature, isn’t stuffy and not mareish.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Outstanding’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Connemara X TB is a pony with a brilliant future ahead of her. She has been carefully produced and has been cross-country schooling, showjumping and autumn hunting. She is currently schooling over 1m, proving to be bold and careful with scope to go further. She has fabulous movement combined with good bone and a great temperament. Good to hack and easy to handle.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

Article continues below...

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk