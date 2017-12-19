Which native pony had the best Christmas-decorated stable at Olympia?

Aimi Clark

Christmas and the London International Horse Show, Olympia, are synonymous — and not just because both occur in December. Many of those forward to contest the LeMieux British Show Pony Society mountain and moorland supreme championship yesterday (Monday, 18 December) dressed their pony’s stable as impeccably as they did their charges.

Horse & Hound’s showing editor Aimi Clark picks out some of the festive highlights in the gallery below:

TAGS:

Don’t miss the full Olympia report in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 21 December.