‘A lot of people were saying she should be put down’: how a ‘dangerous’ mare beat the odds

The odds were stacked against one 17-year-old mare who was deemed 'dangerous' — but showjumper Nathan Carson persevered and is reaping the rewards

Among the many talented and worthy finalists competing in last weekend’s Spring Show Jumping Championships at Addington Manor (22-25 March), one particular combination caught the eye with their unusual back-from-the-brink story.

Nathan Carson and the 17-year-old Treacy’s Tipperary Girl were in action in the winter bronze league final at this showcase event. But the mare’s background has been anything other than straightforward.

According to her rider, Treacy’s Tipperary Girl was once destined to be put to sleep because she was “dangerous”. Bought for just £300, she has “turned around” to be able to compete in this prestigious competition.

Nathan acquired the mare from a friend, who had bought her from an auction site. “A lot of people were saying she wasn’t reliable or safe and was going to hurt someone and should be put down,” says 22-year-old Nathan. “She’d plant and chuck people on the floor — but I just had a feeling and wanted to give her a chance.”

