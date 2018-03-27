‘A lot of people were saying she should be put down’: how a ‘dangerous’ mare beat the odds

The odds were stacked against one 17-year-old mare who was deemed 'dangerous' — but showjumper Nathan Carson persevered and is reaping the rewards
Among the many talented and worthy finalists competing in last weekend’s Spring Show Jumping Championships at Addington Manor (22-25 March), one particular combination caught the eye with their unusual back-from-the-brink story.
Nathan Carson and the 17-year-old Treacy’s Tipperary Girl were in action in the winter bronze league final at this showcase event. But the mare’s background has been anything other than straightforward.
According to her rider, Treacy’s Tipperary Girl was once destined to be put to sleep because she was “dangerous”. Bought for just £300, she has “turned around” to be able to compete in this prestigious competition.
Nathan acquired the mare from a friend, who had bought her from an auction site. “A lot of people were saying she wasn’t reliable or safe and was going to hurt someone and should be put down,” says 22-year-old Nathan. “She’d plant and chuck people on the floor — but I just had a feeling and wanted to give her a chance.”
Nathan admits to almost giving up on the mare himself.
“She led to arguments with my family and all sorts, but then in July last year, she just turned around and began to trust me,” he explains about the sensitive mare. “Even now in the stable you have to be so quiet with her or she starts shaking.”
This year they have also qualified for the Blue Chips, finished 13th in the league and have four wins under their belts this season.
“She’s got a home for life with me now,” Nathan added.
Don’t miss the full report on all the finals at the Spring Championships at Addington Manor in this week’s showjumping special issue of Horse & Hound, out Thursday 29 March 2018 — which includes our exclusive interview with the legendary horseman John Whitaker, 18 new showjumping stars to watch in 2018 PLUS much more