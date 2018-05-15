Fancy having a bunch of (naked) Australian farriers hanging in your tack room?

The prospect of stripping off for a naked calendar is likely to fill most people with a sense of dread. Unless of course, you’re a farrier whose line of work involves toning those upper-arm muscles — and have a friend in need of some financial help...

When a well-respected Western Australian farrier was diagnosed with large diffuse B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer, at the age of 28, the equestrian community hatched a plan to help ease the financial strain of his treatment for him and his wife.

A group of Bryce Edwards’ friends and fellow farriers stripped off for the ‘Farriers’ Calendar’ to assist with the costs that insurance wouldn’t cover.

The calendar has been organised by horse owner Kylie Murray, who Bryce works for, and was photographed by Perfect Pony Photographics (Brooke Benbow) at the Narbethong Stud near Perth.

“The horse world in Perth, Western Australia is a pretty close knit community,” says Lin Campbell, who has been part of the fundraising effort. “Bryce is an exceptionally knowledgeable farrier for his young years, he competes regularly in competitions across Australia and is also a volunteer firefighter at Roleystone Station, tirelessly protecting people’s homes and livestock. In addition, Bryce travels to rural Australia to shoe and trim horses where there is no resident farrier for thousands of kilometres.

“Bryce had been suffering from what he thought was indigestion or perhaps an ulcer,” adds Lin. “Once initial testing was complete the news was far from expected and he was told he was suffering from diffuse large cell B lymphoma. As the cancer has already spread within the stomach it is inoperable and aggressive initial treatment requires six courses of chemotherapy.”

Take a sneak peek at the calendar…

In addition to the calendar, funds have been raised for Bryce and his wife Alex with an online auction (which included stallion services and a Cinderella carriage ride), a training clinic at a local equestrian centre and professionals giving over their time and facilities for a vet clinic day. The grand total raised now stands at more than $20,000 (£12,600).

To find out more and to purchase a calendar, visit bryceedwards.sandytaylor.com.au

