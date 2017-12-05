9 naked calendars you won’t want to miss…

What better way to spice up your tack room wall than with one of these naked calendars for 2018 — all in aid of very good causes?

Sheffield University Equestrian Club

“Our university makes a sports club charity naked calendar so, this year, we decided to make our very own for the equestrian club! Of course, it is not the easiest thing to coordinate and organise, but thanks to the yard where some of our members keep their horses (Cloughfields Equestrian Centre), one of the yards that we train at (Sheffield Equestrian Centre) and Vale of York Polo Club all being on board, we were able to shoot photos in a variety of locations. We had so much fun shooting for the calendar, it was something new to all of us. All of the horses were absolute superstars, although I think the polo ponies that we used did wonder what was happening when they had finished a polo session and suddenly had lots of naked riders posing around them!” — Yarrow Chia-Bendle, SUEC president

Price: £10

In aid of: Riding for the Disabled Association

Contact: equestrian@shef.ac.uk

Royal Holloway University

“We shot the photos before our lectures in aid of our local branch or RDA (Samba)” — Esme Crang, social sec

Price: £8

In aid of: Riding for the Disabled Association

Contact: su.rhul.ac.uk

University Polo Calendar

“The bigger, better and bolder University Polo Calendar 2018 makes a triumphant return for its second year, now supporting the incredible work of ‘Student Minds’ who raise awareness and provide support to students suffering with mental health difficulties across the United

Kingdom” — Luke Sandys-Renton

Price: £11.99

In aid of: Student Minds

Contact: UniPoloCalendar.com

Country Girls Charity Calendar for Breast Cancer Awareness

“Myself and seven other girls have photographed/stared in a Country Girls Charity Calendar for Breast Cancer Awareness. Every penny goes to charity” — Jessica Apps

Price: £9.99

In aid of: Breast Cancer Awareness

Contact: jessicaappsphotography.co.uk/calendar

The Foxy Fillies

The Original Foxy Hunters Charity Calendar was conceived by Photographer David Betteridge of DHB Photography based in Wiltshire in 2009, following a riding accident involving a friend whose life was saved by the intervention of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Price: £15

In aid of: Wiltshire Air Ambulance and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

Contact: foxyhunters.co.uk

Worcestershire Hunt

“The photographs in this calendar are all hunting related, and the people featured are Worcestershire supporters or hunt staff!” — Rachel Maddox

Price: £10 plus £3 postage

In aid of: Worcestershire Hunt and also towards the Air Ambulance

Contact: whscsec17@gmail.com

In aid of Highland Equine And Riding Therapy

“Myself and others from our riding school/livery yard have produced a naked calendar to raise funds for HEART (Highland Equine And Riding Therapy) which is a small local charity supporting children and adults with disabilities or long term health conditions to enjoy the benefits of horse riding. It started as a joke, but in fact everyone really got into the spirit of the project and gained lots of confidence. In fact, some people seemed happier to have their clothes off than on!” — Christine Fletcher

Price: £10 plus £1.50 postage

In aid of: HEART (Highland Equine And Riding Therapy)

Contact: cfletcher@spiritadvocacy.org.uk

Ballymacad Foxhounds

“Some normal hunt–themed photographs with five months of ‘tastefully topless’ pictures including lads jumping hedges, galloping through water, submerged in a river and ladies jumping ditches etc. All good fun! — Anne-Marie Galligan

Price: €12 plus postage

In aid of: Ballymacad Foxhounds

Contact: rainbowfarm.ireland@gmail.com

Towcester Veterinary Centre

“Following the success of our equine team baring all to raise money for the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance back in 2016, the team decided it was time to strip off again. However, the equine vets were not the only team that wanted to get involved… As long-term supporters of the WN Air Ambulance and DLR Air Ambulance, we have created another calendar with the help of James Rudd Photography and our small animal, farm, nurse and equine teams. Inside you will find monthly photos of them completing day-to-day tasks completely in the buff, all in the name of charity.”

Price: £15 plus postage

In aid of: Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Contact: abiid@towcesterequine.co.uk or call 01327 811007

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday