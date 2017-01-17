Mud, mud, glorious mud: welcome to the Great British winter

Madeleine Silver

There's actually a lot to like about winter — hunting, racing, warm baths after a freezing hack... But unless you're verging on mad, mud is not one of them. Whether you are the owner of a grey, take a tumble out hunting or have a You've Been Framed! moment getting stuck trying to catch your horse, it will have haunted you one way or another this winter. And all you can do is Keep Calm And...

