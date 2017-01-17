Mud, mud, glorious mud: welcome to the Great British winter

There's actually a lot to like about winter — hunting, racing, warm baths after a freezing hack... But unless you're verging on mad, mud is not one of them. Whether you are the owner of a grey, take a tumble out hunting or have a You've Been Framed! moment getting stuck trying to catch your horse, it will have haunted you one way or another this winter. And all you can do is Keep Calm And...

1 /12 Grey horse problems Ah yes, now you remember why you dithered over buying a grey

2 /12 A bit of mud isn’t going to dampen a Grand National victory Rule The World and David Mullins clinch the 2016 Grand National title at Aintree Credit: Bill Selwyn

3 /12 Muddy McCoy AP McCoy certainly experienced his fair share of mud during his race-riding career, pictured here at Chepstow

4 /12 The dreaded gateways Standby for some comedy falls as you chase your horse around the field this winter Credit: Storm Johnson

5 /12 I’ve got this… Percy follower Tom Fairfax scrambles back to his feet Credit: TREVOR MEEKS

6 /12 Mud? What mud? This Beaufort hound can’t see what all the fuss is about Credit: Trevor Meeks

7 /12 Time to get busy with a stiff brush The Morpeth’s joint master Evan Jobling-Purser will have his work cut out Credit: Trevor Meeks

8 /12 Grey or bay? Grafite and Charlie Poste after a muddy afternoon at Haydock Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

9 /12 In disguise You’d be for given for thinking these York & Ainsty South hounds were black Labs… Credit: Trevor Meeks

10 /12 Not quite show ring ready… Things get a little muddy at the Royal Welsh Show in 2009 Credit: Chris Cook / PLEASURE PRINTS (ar

11 /12 All in the name of a good day out A Quorn follower kicks on after a muddy fall Credit: matt barnard