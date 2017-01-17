Mud, mud, glorious mud: welcome to the Great British winter

There's actually a lot to like about winter — hunting, racing, warm baths after a freezing hack... But unless you're verging on mad, mud is not one of them. Whether you are the owner of a grey, take a tumble out hunting or have a You've Been Framed! moment getting stuck trying to catch your horse, it will have haunted you one way or another this winter. And all you can do is Keep Calm And...
Grey horse problems
Ah yes, now you remember why you dithered over buying a grey
A bit of mud isn’t going to dampen a Grand National victory
Rule The World and David Mullins clinch the 2016 Grand National title at Aintree
Credit: Bill Selwyn
Muddy McCoy
AP McCoy certainly experienced his fair share of mud during his race-riding career, pictured here at Chepstow
The dreaded gateways
Standby for some comedy falls as you chase your horse around the field this winter
Credit: Storm Johnson
I’ve got this…
Percy follower Tom Fairfax scrambles back to his feet
Credit: TREVOR MEEKS
Mud? What mud?
This Beaufort hound can’t see what all the fuss is about
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Time to get busy with a stiff brush
The Morpeth’s joint master Evan Jobling-Purser will have his work cut out
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Grey or bay?
Grafite and Charlie Poste after a muddy afternoon at Haydock
Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723
In disguise
You’d be for given for thinking these York & Ainsty South hounds were black Labs…
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Not quite show ring ready…
Things get a little muddy at the Royal Welsh Show in 2009
Credit: Chris Cook / PLEASURE PRINTS (ar
All in the name of a good day out
A Quorn follower kicks on after a muddy fall
Credit: matt barnard
Happy grooming
Lukasz Kazmierczak’s ride Ostler gets a good coating at Burnham Market in 2011
Credit: Peter Nixon