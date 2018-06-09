Looking for a mother-daughter share? Check out these horses

If you’re looking for a versatile horse or pony for you to share with your child, take a look at these horses suitable for a mother and daughter to share that are advertised for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “We bought ‘Eugene’ in June 2017 as an unbacked three-year-old. We started him in the autumn and turned him away for the winter to grow and mature. What a star he has proved to be! He rides beautifully on the flat, with a super big walk, a really flashy trot and a well balanced canter. He has been to several dressage competitions where he has scored 68% and the judges adore him. Totally unflappable, this chap really enjoys his jumping, in fact the spookier the jump the better. He has cross-country schooled on several occasions and is happy with water, banks and ditches. Eugene is brilliant to hack and excellent with traffic. He has super manners on the ground as well as when ridden — this horse has a super temperament. He would make an ideal mother/daughter share. He is still only four and needs to further his education, but has an old head on young shoulders.”

View the advert

2. ‘Super cob’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse has competed in showjumping and working hunter with success. She has also hunted and won novice working hunter classes and was reserve champion at the CHAPS championships. This is a quality cob type with loads of scope and big, straight movement. She loves her jumping and never stops. She respects a bigger fence and is quick against the clock. She is super fun and would be the perfect mother/daughter share. She is good to box, clip, show and clip. She hacks out alone, but is better in company.”

View the advert

3. ‘Lovely, kind horse’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Skinny’ is a really lovely, kind horse and is a great all-rounder. He has done most activities including dressage, eventing, team chasing, hunter trials and hunting (autumn hunting, gate shutting and in the field). He has three nice paces, works well in an outline and has a nice jump. He would make someone a perfect fun all-rounder, hack, Pony Club horse or mother/daughter share. He is snaffle-mouthed at all times and not strong. He hacks out alone or in company, occasionally he can spook so isn’t a novice ride, although he doesn’t do anything nasty and doesn’t nap. He is good with traffic, farm machinery, dogs and so on. He does not hot up if he is not ridden for a few days, or if he has to be kept in. He is polite on the ground and in the stable. He travels alone or in company and lives in or out.”

View the advert

4. ‘Quality’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This quality competition pony has been owned by us for four years and loaned out for past two. ‘Mai’ has done Pony Club camps, rallies and BEU18 training. Mai is established in all her lateral work and has competed at 1m, jumping up to 1.10m at home. She is never sick or sorry, is easy to do in every way and has no vices. She is not a first pony as she loves to jump and go cross-country. She needs a competent jockey who will enjoy competing and getting out. She is great to hack and very safe, so she could suit a mother/daughter share. A sort hard to find.”

View the advert

5. ‘Impeccably mannered’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is an impeccably mannered, experienced hunter. He know his job inside out and is snaffle mouthed with an excellent temperament. He is bold over a fence and nothing fazes him. He jumps ditches, rails and hedges — anything you point him at, he will jump. He was hunted by the Cheshire Forest Hunt’s secretary until Christmas and would easily suit a mother/daughter share. He is quiet to hack out in the heaviest of traffic and is easy to handle — a very kind horse.”

View the advert

