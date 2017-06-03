16 adorable mini show ring winners (Warning: you will fall in love)

It’s mini marvels week at Horse & Hound and we’re celebrating some of the smaller champions in the equine world — featuring the pint-sized Thistledown Van Der Vaart on this week’s front cover (1 June 2017).

Here is a selection of some of the other small champions we recently snapped in the show ring but be warned — you’ll probably be left wanting one of your own…

LLWYFO IANTO



This adorable grey stole the show at Cheshire Premier (30 April), where he stood heritage mini mountain and moorland (M&M) champion ridden by Erin Turner and handled by Grace Mumford.

ROWFANTINA OVER THE MOON



Another delightful grey, this one produced by the Emmerson Show Team, stood mini heritage champion at Ayr County (12-13 May). The seven-year-old is ridden by Alice Binks and owned by Julie Kerr-Allen.

WOODROYD CELEBRATION



They aren’t all grey, though, and this nine-year-old ridden by Eugenie Godfrey-Fausett qualified for the Royal International (RIHS) when lifting the mini show pony title at BSPS area 15 (22 April). The pony is produced by Emma Holder and nicknamed ‘Safe Sooty’ at home.

HENIARTH YES SIR



White Rose County (7 May) judges chose Aston Potter-Firth and his lovely grey, led by Aston’s mother Anouska, for the mini supreme title. The pony also landed the area 3b members heritage supreme.

THISTLEDOWN SPECIAL VIP



Seven-year-old Lewis Reynolds was in the saddle to take the mini M&M spoils at The Showing Register Spring (1 May). The son of Blackhill Picalo is owned by the young jockey’s mother, Hayley.

BRIAR SNOWMAN



Standing reserve to Thistledown Special VIP (above) at TSR Spring was this Shetland, piloted by Grace Litherland and owned by her grandmother Margaret Sumner. Their mini championship placing came after they topped the first ridden class.

PUMPHILL TIRELLA



Ella Anderson ably steered this 10-year-old Dartmoor to mini glory at NPS Scotland Spring (22-23 April), as well as heading the RIHS qualifying heritage section.

SPRINGLANE FIRE CRACKER



Standing overall mini novice champion of champions at the Northern Ireland Festival (21-23 April), this grey’s seven-year-old rider Holly Logan is competing off the lead-rein for the first time this season and also landed her first ridden class here before taking the mini M&M tricolour.

BLACKHILL IMOGEN



A great round with Ruby Ward aboard clinched the cradle stakes and mini championship at North of England Spring (6-8 April).

CHASWILL MASCOT



Faith Bruno-Page is all smiles after her pony is crowned mini heritage champion at BSPS Wales Working Hunter Show (12 Feb).

BARKWAY TIA DALMA



Gleaming under the spotlights at Ponies (UK) Winter Classic (24-26 March) when partnered by six-year-old Ophelia Timmins, this pony claimed the Brineton mini show pony title, handled by Katie White.

MILFORD HONEY BEAR



Another winner at the BSPS Wales Working Hunter Show was this chestnut, who headed the mini and plaited nursery stakes line ups with Soffia Cynwyl, 11, in the saddle.

NEWOAK FALLING FREE



Mini novice champion at NCPA Staffordshire Branch Winter Festival (5 Feb), this pony was ridden by Holly Shotton and handled by Michaela Hunt.

MALBY MAHYONG



The final grey in our list stood mini champion at the NCPA Staffordshire Winter Festival, piloted by Jessica and led by the four-year-old’s sister, Morgan.

FOFSWAY DOMINIC



This Lucy Glover-produced 13-year-old secured the RIHS mini show pony title at Mid Herts County (11 May) with eight-year-old Georgia Ellingworth.

CHASEFORD ACTOR

CHASEFORD ACTOR