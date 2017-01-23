Flying horses are real — and this photo proves it

Is there a trampoline on the take-off side of this 1.50m oxer? Or is Daisy simply the scopiest horse you’ve ever seen?

Catching our eye is Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum’s “deer-like” nine-year-old mare, who won the Suncast 1.50m Championship Jumper Classic at the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Florida on Sunday (22 January).

Meredith describes the Dutch warmblood daughter of Excenel V as “a little horse with a big heart”.

“I think she has a big future,” said Meredith after her win.

Meredith is well-known for her association with big-jumping horses — most recently the flying grey Fibonacci, but also Bella Donna and the great Shutterfly were of a similar ilk.

Daisy joined Meredith’s stable in November 2015 from the stable of Dutchman Jeroen Dubbeldam, where the mare was ridden by Annelies Vorsselmans. Meredith’s husband Markus Beerbaum discovered Daisy at the CSI2* show in Riesenbeck, Germany, and it was love at first sight for the American-born German rider. The pair have been contesting young horse classes across Europe and are just stepping up to 1.50m level.

“She wants to do it,” says Meredith. “She has a wonderful character, a wonderful attitude, and it makes riding fun.”

Of her win in Florida, Meredith says: “This was her first 1.50m jump-off class, and it was just amazing how well and how easily she jumped it. Then to go and win it like she did was really the icing on the cake.

“There were a lot of fast horses in the jump-off, and fast riders, so I think some riders were trying to win it before it was even over. I just tried to give her the best ride I could.

“She is a fast little horse, so the time was good enough. She is kind of like a little motorcycle. She is adorable and you know she is on your side.”

Meredith plans to keep jumping the mare at this height during the winter season to give the mare more experience.

“We will just take it as it comes, and try to manage her well and not over do it, but I think she has a big future,” said Meredith.