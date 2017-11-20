Want to look as glamorous as Martha Sitwell on the hunting field? Of course we do

When it comes to elegance and hunting there’s one real benchmark — Martha, Lady Sitwell. Which is why her new collection of British-made hunting clothes and accessories for Harry Hall has got us madly raiding our piggy banks

When mud is spraying in your face, you’re wondering where on earth your right stirrup is and whether you will ever feel your left little toe again, glamour isn’t your most pressing concern on the hunting field.

But occasionally, just occasionally, when you’ve had a bath and the adrenaline has died down, you wonder whether it might ever be possible to look a little more elegant as you’re going hell for leather across the country.

And when it comes to elegance and hunting there’s only one real benchmark — and that’s Martha, Lady Sitwell. Which is why her new collection of British-made hunting clothes and accessories for Harry Hall has got us madly raiding our piggy banks.

The five-piece collection is made up of moleskin and corduroy breeches, a hunt coat, waistcoat and wax coat, while side saddle aprons can also be made to order, with a hint of the 1940s in the cut of the breeches, the skirt of the jacket and the elegant waistlines.

This all sounds to us like a fast track way to adding a bit of glamour to our get up — without going to the trouble of riding side saddle or wearing a veil.

“The idea is to make women look and feel like goddesses again,” says Martha. “For this range I’ve skimmed the cream from different periods. The jacket’s fuller skirt and slightly leg o’mutton sleeve don’t restrict movement while accentuating the waist and keeping the bodice snug. These designs are as comfortable and stylish riding aside as astride.”

“We could not be more proud of this collection. Martha’s designs re-establish Harry Hall at the forefront of sporting tailoring — we’ve been dressing hunt followers for over 125 years,” adds Rachel Bowles, sales and marketing director of Harry Hall. “We can’t wait to see them in action.”

Everything is British-made in Harry Hall’s workshop in Walsall. Fittings are available. Prices start from £180 for the waistcoat, £180 for breeches and the hunting coat is £1,470. The hunting and wax coat are made to measure.

