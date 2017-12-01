Mark Todd rides 12hh pony and 7 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a spectacular dismount to jumping with no reins, it all happened on social media this week.
Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
No this is a flying dismount
Kisses!
Look! No hands
This horse won team eventing gold at the Europeans just over three months ago…
The 2017 Betfair Chase winner enjoys time out in the field the morning after
The wonderful Armada, who completed a whopping 16 CCI4* events, looks to be enjoying retirement
Scopey
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner
Mark Todd has a new 12hh ride
If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?
Tweet of the week competition
The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.
Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk