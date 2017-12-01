Mark Todd rides 12hh pony and 7 other great horsey social media posts this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a spectacular dismount to jumping with no reins, it all happened on social media this week.

Apatchy logo highest res may 1Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

No this is a flying dismount

Kisses!

This one tastes nice! 👅

A post shared by Lauren Blades (@shannoneventing) on

Look! No hands

This horse won team eventing gold at the Europeans just over three months ago…

The 2017 Betfair Chase winner enjoys time out in the field the morning after

The wonderful Armada, who completed a whopping 16 CCI4* events, looks to be enjoying retirement

Got this lovely greeting of Armada looking like he’s enjoying his retirement! Thanks @lily__nicholson #legend

A post shared by Oliver Townend Official (@olivertownendofficial) on

Scopey

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Mark Todd has a new 12hh ride

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet CaseThe winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, Cosmetic bag apatchytravel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk