Mark Todd rides 12hh pony and 7 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a spectacular dismount to jumping with no reins, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





No this is a flying dismount



Bryony Frost lands the Clydesdale race – and does a Frankie Dettori! #celebration #clydesdale #clydesdales #horse #horseracing #exeter #dettori A post shared by At The Races (@at.the.races) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:18am PST

Kisses!



This one tastes nice! 👅 A post shared by Lauren Blades (@shannoneventing) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Look! No hands



Reigns are overrated… #2013throwback #nohands #rivercourtboy #eventing #ponies #brandhall #noblerider @nobleoutfittersuk A post shared by Greta Mason (@gretamason) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:31am PST

This horse won team eventing gold at the Europeans just over three months ago…



The 2017 Betfair Chase winner enjoys time out in the field the morning after



The wonderful Armada, who completed a whopping 16 CCI4* events, looks to be enjoying retirement



Got this lovely greeting of Armada looking like he’s enjoying his retirement! Thanks @lily__nicholson #legend A post shared by Oliver Townend Official (@olivertownendofficial) on Nov 16, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Scopey



I was not expecting him to jump out 😳, he’s so tiny! But still to this day jumps out anywhere😂 he can only be ridden on lead rein as he is super strong and drags people . Btw I was clicking cause I wanted a cool video of him cantering but he kept stopping 😂, thank you for 30.7k A post shared by Youtube ⬇️ (@whiteroseequine) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

Mark Todd has a new 12hh ride



