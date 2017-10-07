Mad about mares? Take a look at this quality selection who could be yours…

If you love a mare, take a look at this selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 17.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has real quality and would make a possible show or working hunter. She hunted last season and is a dream ride, jumping for fun and has scored 68% in BD (British Dressage). She has also been hunter trialling around a 1m course. This is a very capable mare that needs an experienced rider as she is a big horse with big movement. She has super conformation and no vices.”

View the advert

2. ‘Quality’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: four

Selling points: “This horse isn’t at all mareish. Daisy has the most wonderful temperament. She might be young but acts more like a 10-year-old. She’s very sensible and quiet and doesn’t hot up at all. One of her best qualities is her flat work. She is showing us some really quality work, particularly in the trot. She would make a super little dressage horse. Although still fairly new to jumping she is proving bold, jumping all fillers first time. She would make a great hunter as she is bold but without being strong and would happily stand quietly. She is good in traffic, happily goes behind or in front and enjoys her hacking. Not silly or strong. She’s good to load, shoe and catch. No vices.”

View the advert

3. ‘Talented’

Height: 14hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “Heathers Eloise has 26 BD points having gone from prelim to elementary with her child rider over the past three years. She has impeccable manners and is easy to do in the stable, field, lorry, in company or hacking alone with a child. She can lead a pony or be led from a horse. She has also jumped clear at 75cm and enjoyed PC (Pony Club) camp.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Exceptional’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This is a quiet and easygoing mare who loves her job. She jumps coloured and natural fences, and is happy to hack alone or in company. She has hunted, done showjumping, cross-country and fun rides too. She is good to shoe, box, catch, clip and in traffic and would be perfect for a teenager coming off ponies.”

View the advert

5. ‘Super-fun all-rounder’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This dark bay thoroughbred is a super fun and sweet mare. She is snaffle mouthed at all times, great in open fields, will go first or last, hacks alone or in company and is great in traffic. She has hunted successfully in previous years and will be going this season too until sold. She will happily pop round showjumps, fillers and cross-country fences. She has competed locally in showjumping and hunter trials, coming home in the rosettes. This is a fun mare that would suit a competent teen or adult. Not a moody mare and takes everything in her stride. No vices.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way