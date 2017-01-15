To the manor born: 4 stunning equestrian properties to feast your eyes on

Take a look at our pick of wow-factor manors for sale with equestrian facilities

1. The Manor House, Dorset



For you: a Grade II-listed manor house with seven bedrooms, a billiard room, cellars, a two-bedroom coach house, orchard, workshop and tennis court.

For the horses: a traditional three-box stable block, modern barns with additional stables and storage plus a horse walker. Set in 34.2 acres.

What’s the damage? £2m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01202 856 800

Visit: www.savills.com

2. Manor House, Shropshire

For you: a 16th-century manor house with seven bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a disused tennis court, swimming pool, a walled driveway and two cellar rooms.

For the horses: 11 stables, a tack and feed room, 20x40m floodlit-arena, traditional outbuildings and good hacking via country lanes. Set in 17 acres.

What’s the damage? £950,000

Agent: Jackson Equestrian

Telephone number: 01743 491979

Visit: www.jacksonequestrian.com

3. Bockenfield Manor, Northumberland

For you: a Grade II-listed, four-bedroom house which dates back to 1660. Period features include panelled doors, inglenook fireplaces and exposed stonework.

For the horses: the paddock land is well fenced and divided into five interconnecting enclosures, four of which have a water supply. The paddock located to the side of the house contains a large field shelter suitable for storage or stabling. Set in 4.9 acres.

What’s the damage? £795,000

Agent: Finest Properties

Telephone number: 01434 622234

Visit: www.finestproperties.co.uk

4. Redfants Manor, Essex

For you: (lot 1) a Grade II-listed manor house with eight bedrooms, a cellar, garage block with a room above, a barn with planning for a pool and conservatory, tennis court and ornamental lake. In all four acres.

For the horses: (lot 2): six stables, a tack room, arena and hay barn, with 21.6 acres of grazing.

What’s the damage? £1.5m to £1.9m

Agent: Zoe Napier Country & Equestrian

Telephone number: 01621 840333

Visit: www.inthecountryside.com

