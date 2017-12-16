Make your New Year’s Eve one to remember *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

End 2017 in style at the Liverpool International Horse Show – the New Year’s Eve celebration will certainly be one to remember!

Running from 29 to 31 December at the iconic Echo Arena, the show will definitely keep all family members in festive spirit throughout the three days, but if you want to start 2018 with a bang, the two performances on New Year’s Eve will be party-central.

Why not come for both the afternoon and evening session? With family tickets starting at £12.37 per person for the afternoon performance (£18.75pp for the evening), plus booking fees, there’s no excuse not to be having the time of your lives with friends and loved ones in a brilliant celebratory atmosphere – and it won’t break the bank.

Still looking for Christmas presents? You can be sure to bring a smile with the gift of tickets to the show. Remember as well as world class showjumping and dressage, there’s also the mind-blowing FMX or Freestyle Motocross team who will have everyone, including non-horsey members, sitting on the edge of their seat and the kids’ favourite Shetland Pony Grand National.

Sunday evening includes the Hope Valley Saddlery Grand Prix and a family-friendly spectacular way to see in the New Year with fireworks and celebrations in the arena until 12.15am.

Also new for 2017 is live music from Rick Parfitt Jnr (son of Status Quo’s legendary singer and guitarist Rick Parfitt) and the RPJ band, which is comprised of some of the finest session musicians in the country. They are famed for being the best party rock band in the UK, and will be performing every session with a very special party set to bring in the New Year!

Liverpool International Horse Show President, Nina Barbour said: “With the calibre of riders competing the jumping is going to be sensational and we can guarantee that all of our acts will be pulling out the stops on New Year’s Eve. I am particularly excited about our new horse stunt act ‘Luminoso’, who are flying in five of the very best stunt riders in the world from Russia and will be performing stunts that have never been seen before on UK soil!”

If it’s dressage that gives you your horsey-hit, remember triple Olympic gold medallist, Charlotte Dujardin will join her trainer and mentor, dressage legend Carl Hester to compete at the show on Friday, December 29.

The two icons of British dressage, Carl and Charlotte will be bringing two of their 2020 Olympic potential horses, Hawtins Delicato and En Vogue to take part in the new Equitop Myoplast Inter 1 Freestyle (dressage to music) class held on the Friday evening performance.

Then on the Saturday evening it’s the turn of the big red wall in the shape of the Equitop Myoplast Puissance, which always proves a huge crowd-pleaser.

All tickets give access to the show’s shopping village from 9am each day, with the shopping experience featuring a fantastic range of products from high-end equestrian outlets, exclusive fashion retailers, unusual giftware and beautiful things for the home.

This year’s Liverpool International Horse Show will see a host of leading names in action from 29 to 31 December at The Echo Arena on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.

For further information and to book tickets visit www.liverpoolhorseshow.com

To reserve VIP Hospitality tickets on the purpose-built stage at the head of the arena please contact Hospitality Manager, Melanie Simm on 01829 307676.