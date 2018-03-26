Make your Easter a horsey one with these great competitions you need to enter

With the Easter weekend fast-approaching, be sure you don’t miss out on anything with your horse or pony. Check out these competitions you would be mad to miss out on this weekend…
Unaffiliated combined training and dressage
Date: 30 March
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “There are dressage tests from intro to novice with showjumping heights from 45cm to 90cm. Refreshments available and all competition takes place in outdoor arenas.”
Good Friday showjumping
Date: 30 March
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Enter two classes and get two extra entries for free. There will be an Easter egg presented to the winner of each class. This show is open to everyone.”
Hunter trial and team chase
Date: 30 March
Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth
Details: “Classes from 60 to 90cm with pairs, individual and team chase options.”
One-day event
Date: 31 March
Venue: Foresterseat Cross-country, Perth
Details: “This event will have classes from 50cm to 1.10m with some junior and senior sections. The whole competition will be run on grass and catering will be present.”
Stressless dressage
Date: 31 March
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “This unaffiliated show has dressage tests from intro to elementary .”
Combo jump agility fun
Date: 1 April
Venue: Cobham Manor Events, Maidstone
Details: “This is a fun show with classes from bottom hole/cross pole lead-rein jumping to 50cm with a 30cm pairs class too. This is a super-fun event with a combination of five agility obstacles to include trotting poles and a ‘stand and wait’ box, plus five tiny jumps with no fillers.”
JumpCross
Date: 1 April
Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree
Details: “This is a competition which involves knock-down fences in a cross-country course environment. Classes range from 40-50cm cross poles for horses and ponies to 80-95cm. The smaller heights have an optional water splash and shortened course of around 15 jumping efforts.”
Showing show
Date: 2 April
Venue: Newton Rigg Equestrian, Penrith
Details: “This is show has something for everyone and every type of horse or pony, including Retraining of Racehorse classes and a range of qualifiers.”
