Make your Easter a horsey one with these great competitions you need to enter

With the Easter weekend fast-approaching, be sure you don’t miss out on anything with your horse or pony. Check out these competitions you would be mad to miss out on this weekend…



Unaffiliated combined training and dressage



Date: 30 March

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “There are dressage tests from intro to novice with showjumping heights from 45cm to 90cm. Refreshments available and all competition takes place in outdoor arenas.”

Enter now

Good Friday showjumping

Date: 30 March

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Enter two classes and get two extra entries for free. There will be an Easter egg presented to the winner of each class. This show is open to everyone.”

Enter now

Hunter trial and team chase

Date: 30 March

Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth

Details: “Classes from 60 to 90cm with pairs, individual and team chase options.”

Enter now

One-day event

Date: 31 March

Venue: Foresterseat Cross-country, Perth

Details: “This event will have classes from 50cm to 1.10m with some junior and senior sections. The whole competition will be run on grass and catering will be present.”

Enter now

Stressless dressage

Date: 31 March

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “This unaffiliated show has dressage tests from intro to elementary .”

Enter now

Combo jump agility fun

Date: 1 April

Venue: Cobham Manor Events, Maidstone

Details: “This is a fun show with classes from bottom hole/cross pole lead-rein jumping to 50cm with a 30cm pairs class too. This is a super-fun event with a combination of five agility obstacles to include trotting poles and a ‘stand and wait’ box, plus five tiny jumps with no fillers.”

Enter now

JumpCross

Date: 1 April

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “This is a competition which involves knock-down fences in a cross-country course environment. Classes range from 40-50cm cross poles for horses and ponies to 80-95cm. The smaller heights have an optional water splash and shortened course of around 15 jumping efforts.”

Enter now

Showing show

Date: 2 April

Venue: Newton Rigg Equestrian, Penrith

Details: “This is show has something for everyone and every type of horse or pony, including Retraining of Racehorse classes and a range of qualifiers.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings