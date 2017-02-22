H&H’s guide to major equestrian events 2017

Tomorrow (23 February 2017) our bumper show guide hits the shelves, with over 800 show listings so that you can start planning your season. For starters, take note of the major equestrian events for 2017 with this list...

The UK equestrian calendar is packed with major equestrian events throughout the year, so here is Horse & Hound’s quick guide to the ones you don’t want to miss.

Major equestrian events 2017

Article continues below...

Looking for something to do this week? Plan your competition diary with equo

Article continues below...

Don’t miss our show guide issue, out tomorrow (23 February 2017) — complete with over 800 show listings plus features on the riders to watch this season, how to find your perfect coach and much more