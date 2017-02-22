H&H’s guide to major equestrian events 2017

Tomorrow (23 February 2017) our bumper show guide hits the shelves, with over 800 show listings so that you can start planning your season. For starters, take note of the major equestrian events for 2017 with this list...
The UK equestrian calendar is packed with major equestrian events throughout the year, so here is Horse & Hound’s quick guide to the ones you don’t want to miss.
Major equestrian events 2017
|Event name
|Sport
|Date
|Location
|Website
|Cheltenham Festival
|National Hunt racing
|14-17 March
|Cheltenham
|Go to website
|Blue Chip Championships
|Showjumping
|5-9 April
|Hartpury, Glos
|Go to website
|Grand National Meeting
|National Hunt racing
|6-8 April
|Liverpool
|Go to website
|Winter Dressage Championships
|Dressage
|12-16 April
|Hartpury, Glos
|Go to website
|London Spring International Horse Show
|Showjumping/Dressage
|12-17 April
|ExCel, London
|Go to website
|Badminton Horse Trials
|Eventing
|3-7 May
|Glos
|Go to website
|1,000-2,000 Guineas
|Flat racing
|6-7 May
|Newmarket
|Go to website
|Royal Windsor Horse Show
|Showing/SJ/Dressage/Endurance/Driving
|10-14 May
|Windsor, Berks
|Go to website
|Chatsworth Horse Trials
|Eventing
|12-14 May
|Derbyshire
|Go to website
|Houghton International Horse Trials
|Eventing
|25-28 May
|Norfolk
|Go to website
|The Derby Meeting [Epsom]
|Flat racing
|2-3 June
|Epsom, Surrey
|Go to website
|Bramham Horse Trials
|Eventing
|8-11 June
|West Yorkshire
|Go to website
|Royal Ascot
|Flat racing
|20-24 June
|Berkshire
|Go to website
|Bolesworth CSI****
|Showjumping
|15-18 June
|Chester, Cheshire
|Go to website
|British Jumping Derby
|Showjumping
|22-25 June
|Hickstead, West Sussex
|Go to website
|Barbury Horse Trials
|Eventing
|6-9 July
|Wiltshire
|Go to website
|Royal International Horse Show
|Showing/Showjumping
|25-30 July
|Hickstead, West Sussex
|Go to website
|London Global Champions Tour
|Showjumping
|3-6 Aug
|Royal Hospital Chelsea, London
|Go to website
|Festival of British Eventing
|Eventing
|4-6 Aug
|Gatcombe, Glos
|Go to website
|British Showjumping National Championships
|Showjumping
|8-13 Aug
|Stoneleigh, Warks
|Go to website
|Scope SJ Festival
|Showjumping
|20-26 Aug
|Staffordshire County showground
|Go to website
|Burghley Horse Trials
|Eventing
|31 Aug-3 Sept
|Stamford, Lincs
|Go to website
|Blenheim Horse Trials
|Eventing
|13-17 Sept
|Woodstock, Oxon
|Go to website
|National Driving Championships
|Carriage driving
|8-10 Sept
|Cirencester, Glos
|Go to website
|National Dressage Championships
|Dressage
|14-17 Sept
|Stoneleigh, Warks
|Go to website
|Festival of Endurance
|Endurance
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Builth Wells, Wales
|Go to website
|British Reining Championships
|Reining
|TBC
|TBC
|Go to website
|HOYS
|Showjumping/showing
|4-8 Oct
|Birmingham NEC
|Go to website
|British Vaulting Championships
|Vaulting
|21-23 Oct
|Olney, Rugby
|Go to website
|Olympia
|Dressage/showjumping
|12-18 Dec
|Olympia, London
|Go to website
|King George VI Steeple Chase
|National Hunt racing
|26 Dec
|Kempton
|Go to website
