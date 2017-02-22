H&H’s guide to major equestrian events 2017

Tomorrow (23 February 2017) our bumper show guide hits the shelves, with over 800 show listings so that you can start planning your season. For starters, take note of the major equestrian events for 2017 with this list...

The UK equestrian calendar is packed with major equestrian events throughout the year, so here is Horse & Hound’s quick guide to the ones you don’t want to miss.

Major equestrian events 2017

Event name Sport Date Location Website
Cheltenham Festival National Hunt racing 14-17 March Cheltenham Go to website
Blue Chip Championships Showjumping 5-9 April Hartpury, Glos Go to website
Grand National Meeting National Hunt racing 6-8 April Liverpool Go to website
Winter Dressage Championships Dressage 12-16 April Hartpury, Glos Go to website
London Spring International Horse Show Showjumping/Dressage 12-17 April ExCel, London Go to website
Badminton Horse Trials Eventing 3-7 May Glos Go to website
1,000-2,000 Guineas Flat racing 6-7 May Newmarket Go to website
Royal Windsor Horse Show Showing/SJ/Dressage/Endurance/Driving 10-14 May Windsor, Berks Go to website
Chatsworth Horse Trials Eventing 12-14 May Derbyshire Go to website
Houghton International Horse Trials Eventing 25-28 May Norfolk Go to website
The Derby Meeting [Epsom] Flat racing 2-3 June Epsom, Surrey Go to website
Bramham Horse Trials Eventing 8-11 June West Yorkshire Go to website
Royal Ascot Flat racing 20-24 June Berkshire Go to website
Bolesworth CSI**** Showjumping 15-18 June Chester, Cheshire Go to website
British Jumping Derby Showjumping 22-25 June Hickstead, West Sussex Go to website
Barbury Horse Trials Eventing 6-9 July Wiltshire Go to website
Royal International Horse Show Showing/Showjumping 25-30 July Hickstead, West Sussex Go to website
London Global Champions Tour Showjumping 3-6 Aug Royal Hospital Chelsea, London Go to website
Festival of British Eventing Eventing 4-6 Aug Gatcombe, Glos Go to website
British Showjumping National Championships Showjumping 8-13 Aug Stoneleigh, Warks Go to website
Scope SJ Festival Showjumping 20-26 Aug Staffordshire County showground Go to website
Burghley Horse Trials Eventing 31 Aug-3 Sept Stamford, Lincs Go to website
Blenheim Horse Trials Eventing 13-17 Sept Woodstock, Oxon Go to website
National Driving Championships Carriage driving 8-10 Sept Cirencester, Glos Go to website
National Dressage Championships Dressage 14-17 Sept Stoneleigh, Warks Go to website
Festival of Endurance Endurance 29 Sept-1 Oct Builth Wells, Wales Go to website
British Reining Championships Reining TBC TBC Go to website
HOYS Showjumping/showing 4-8 Oct Birmingham NEC Go to website
British Vaulting Championships Vaulting 21-23 Oct Olney, Rugby Go to website
Olympia Dressage/showjumping 12-18 Dec Olympia, London Go to website
King George VI Steeple Chase National Hunt racing 26 Dec Kempton Go to website

 

