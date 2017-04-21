6 horseboxes that are more luxurious than a five-star hotel

Buying a top-of-the-range luxurious horsebox can put you back some quarter of a million pounds. Most of us can only dream about driving around in one of these, but we can always look in awe at these small mansions on wheels.

All of the below horseboxes are 18ton and above and therefore you will need a Category C driving licence to get into the driving seat. Having said this, most these companies construct lorries from 3.5ton and upwards so you can still enjoy their masterpieces on regular car licence.

Keterrer Exclusive

This new model Keterrer Exclusive is on a 510BHP Mercedes Benz chassis and comes with a double pop-out living that can sleep six people offering the highest possible conveniences. There is ample storage with numerous outside tack lockers, a mobile saddle box and a mobile feed box.

The fully equipped kitchen area has a 40” flat screen TV with a sound system, panoramic views, heating and a landline, all with a touch screen control centre. There is sleeping above the cab in the form of a hydraulic double bed and an additional bed above the bathroom with a mega pop-up providing plenty of head space.

The bathroom features a walk-in shower, flush loo and sink with hot water in a natural stone design.

The horse area comes with four padded partitions, a shock absorbing system to ensure smooth travel, hydraulic ramps plus a temperature recorder and a special ventilation system.

Visit: www.ketterer-trucks.de

Oakley Supremacy

Oakley horse boxes have come a long way since their original design in 1959 which was sold for a mere £200.

Nowadays, the top of the range Oakley Supremacy offers numerous slide outs, a walk-in shower and sleeping for six people as well as comfort for travelling horses with pressurised water troughs, roof vents and extraction fans. Plus, there is ample outside locker space and it’s fitted with TVs, iPod connections and waterproof stereos.

With a beautifully crafted living area which can feature a 43” TV and all other modern conveniences, it is no wonder that Zara Tindall, William Fox-Pitt and Mary King have chosen to drive around in an Oakley.

Visit: www.oakleyhorseboxes.co.uk

Stephex AKX

Here is another monster with a Mercedes Actros 510BHP engine, but this time from Belgian company Stephex. This one contains horse surveillance cameras, a fully equipped living area, outdoor lighting and a frost water system.

The living contains beautiful upholstered walls, a flat screen satellite TV with DVD and surround sound, plus heating and air-conditioning. The bathroom with groom’s bed above features a shower with thermostatic taps, a wash basin, flush loo and an electrical socket.

Your horses can also travel in style on rubber matting under skylights with ventilators, blanket racks, saddle cupboards and a side and rear ramp.

Visit: www.stephexhorsetrucks.com

Empire Ultimate

Empire horseboxes have become increasingly popular with professionals in recent years with Sam Griffiths taking delivery of one after his 2014 Badminton win and with dressage rider Matt Frost, Irish eventer Aoife Clark and H&H blogger Coral Keen all using their services.

You can have the option of up to four slide outs, skirt lockers with rear and front tack lockers, underfloor storage, water tanks that power an outside horse wash, an outside stereo and an optional awning. All that is before we have reached the inside…

Inside everything is available to your design from washing machines to wifi, from granite work surfaces and mosaic tiling to radiators. Empire coach builders will do their utmost to cater to all your needs and requirements… Heck, why don’t you just throw in an outside freezer and BBQ?

Prices start at £160,000 ex VAT ex chassis (decent second-hand chassis can be sourced for around £34,000) and go up to £260,000 + £100,000 for a new MAN chassis. All prices are ex VAT.

Visit: empirecoachbuilders.com

Lehel Predator

This Lehel horsebox from Alexanders gives you sheer luxury from the horse area to the living with an on-board generator, huge storage spaces, Italian hides and fully tiled floors all reflected in a starting price of £299,995.

Visit: www.alexandershorseboxes.co.uk

