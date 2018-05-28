Love eventing? You don’t want to miss these…

If you are hankering after a summer of eventing, why not take a look at these horse trials competitions you need to enter



Scottish one-day event



Date: 2 June

Venue: Greenfields of Avondale

Details: “This one-day event offers four class heights over between 60cm and 1m. There is limited stabling on-site too.”

Eventathon

Date: 3 June

Venue: Atherstone & District Riding Club field, Nuneaton

Details: “This is a fun event with no dressage. There is just one round of jumping consisting of eight showjumps and then straight out onto a shortened cross-country course. Classes range between 55-60cm and 80cm with junior and senior sections. Rosettes are awarded to sixth and there is a great selection of prizes up for grabs too, including rugs and sashes.”

Horse trials in Devon

Date: 10 June

Venue: Bicton Arena, Exeter

Details: “This horse trials, run by Sid and Otter Valley Riding Club, is open to riding club members and non-members alike with junior, senior and open sections available. Heights of classes on offer range between 80cm and 110cm+.”

Unaffiliated one-day event

Date: 17 June

Venue: Gloucester Lodge Farm, Blyth

Details: “This event offers classes ranging in height from 60cm to 90cm. There is also a hunter trial which has pairs sections.”

One-day event in Hampshire

Date: 17 June

Venue: Tenantry Farm, Fordingbridge

Details: “This one-day event organised by Wilton Hunt Pony Club has classes ranging between 80cm and 1m and is open to both Pony Club members and non-members.”

Unaffiliated one-day event

Date: 23 June

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “This is an open event, where a warm welcome awaits you. This competition is suitable for all ages of rider, with classes ranging from mini lead-rein and mini adults where the jumping is set at a height of 20-30cm with no back rails in the showjumping, up to 85cm with junior and senior sections.”

One-day event on the Welsh border

Date: 21 July

Venue: Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow

Details: “This event, hosted by the Curre Hunt Pony Club, incorporates the PC area 10 qualifiers and open classes, from 80cm to 110cm. It is run over the Chepstow BE course with trade stands and refreshments available with vet and farrier on site.”

