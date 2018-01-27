Howdy! Head on a Western riding holiday (without leaving the country)

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to get away with your significant other (what guy would pass up the chance to be a cowboy for a weekend?) or fancy getting a group of like-minded friends together for a break with a twist, we suggest you check out Loose Reins in Dorset.

The a ccommodation

Set in a tranquil wooded coomb looking across the River Stour to Hambledon Hill, Loose Reins epitomises the pioneer lifestyle without skipping on comfort. There are a choice of cosy cabins or luxurious canvas lodges, depending on the size of your party, which are all decked out with everything you could need from comfortable king size beds and open fire pits for cooking under the stars, to the all-important essentials like instant hot showers and flushing loos.

The riding

On the equestrian side, the centre offers a range of Western riding experiences suitable for beginners up to experienced riders with a focus on enjoying long trail rides in the country, learning horsemanship basics in the round-pen and perfecting Western riding techniques in the outdoor school. If you’re looking to go galloping around the beautiful Dorset countryside, then this probably isn’t the holiday for you. But if you’d like the chance to slow down and enjoy taking life at a more sedate pace, with great home cooked food and the chance to make new friends, then I’d definitely recommend a visit.

Continued below…

Prices

Rooms: Cabin sleeping up to two adults and two children: two nights from £255; four nights from £525; seven nights from £745. Lodge sleeping up to six adults: four nights from £585; seven nights from £950.

Riding: Western riding lesson: group £42; private lesson £54. Two-hour trail ride: £75 Western taster experience (round pen horsemanship plus riding session) £85. Loose Reins experience (Western taster experience in the morning, lunch, two-hour trail ride in the afternoon) £165.

Find out more at loosereins.co.uk

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (25 January 2018) with our riding holiday special, where one writer heads on an adrenline-fuelled trip to Spain, and another relaxes at a luxurious horsey hotel near to London