Looking for weekend horsey plans? Look no further than this…

British showjumping
Date: 9 September
Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth
Details: “Affiliated showjumping classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.30m open.”
British Dressage
Date: 9 September
Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian, Bridgwater
Details: “Classes from prelim to advanced medium, all holding winter qualifiers. The competition is held in an indoor arena, with warm-up on an outdoor arena.”
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 9 September
Venue: Chard Equestrian
Details: “A range of classes from intro to medium.”
Combined training
Date: 9 September
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “A range of classes on offer from intro or prelim with 55cm jumping to novice or elementary with 95cm jumping. Rosettes from first to sixth”
Mini showjumping
Date: 9 September
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from clear round and 30cm to 1m.”
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 10 September
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from intro to prix st george, plus pick your own British Eventing dressage test option.”
Arena cross-country
Date: 10 September
Venue: Fenland Equestrian Centre, Wisbech
Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This is another of our events using cross-country fences in an arena. This is to be held in an indoor arena, but it could be in the outside arena if weather permits. The competition is open to both ponies and horses, both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height. This means that as we change the heights, we also change the fences.”
