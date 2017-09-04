Looking for weekend horsey plans? Look no further than this…

If you’re looking for something to do with your horse this weekend, take a look at this range of competitions on offer



British showjumping



Date: 9 September

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Affiliated showjumping classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.30m open.”

British Dressage

Date: 9 September

Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian, Bridgwater

Details: “Classes from prelim to advanced medium, all holding winter qualifiers. The competition is held in an indoor arena, with warm-up on an outdoor arena.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 9 September

Venue: Chard Equestrian

Details: “A range of classes from intro to medium.”

Combined training

Date: 9 September

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “A range of classes on offer from intro or prelim with 55cm jumping to novice or elementary with 95cm jumping. Rosettes from first to sixth”

Mini showjumping

Date: 9 September

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from clear round and 30cm to 1m.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 10 September

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from intro to prix st george, plus pick your own British Eventing dressage test option.”

Arena cross-country

Date: 10 September

Venue: Fenland Equestrian Centre, Wisbech

Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. This is another of our events using cross-country fences in an arena. This is to be held in an indoor arena, but it could be in the outside arena if weather permits. The competition is open to both ponies and horses, both being judged separately and rosettes being awarded to both up to sixth place. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences. These are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country course and most are a fixed height. This means that as we change the heights, we also change the fences.”

