Looking for a super-smart junior event horse? Drool over this selection for sale

If you are searching for a horse to guide you through the junior eventing ranks, take a look at this selection of junior event horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Perfect junior team prospect’

Height: 16hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Edison’ is a two-star event horse that is very consistent and has jumped many double clears at intermediate level. ‘Ed’ has a classic jumping technique, is super careful showjumping, bold, safe and accurate cross-country — he just loves jumping between flags. He is a perfect junior team prospect or would suit an ambitious young rider to campaign at three-star level this season. He has a 100% clear record across country. He is also jumping double clears at Newcomers level British Showjumping (BS). He has been in the same home for the past four years.”

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This horse is top quality, by OBOS Quality. She has superb conformation, expressive paces and a fantastic non-mareish temperament. She has been bought on slowly and is now ready for competition and could make a junior event horse. This little mare will go to the top in the right hands.“

3. ‘A generous soul’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Rainbow’ is ideal for someone moving from ponies to horses. She is homebred so her full history is known and she has never had a sick or sorry day. She is good to do, is a very generous soul and has represented Fife Pony Club at the Pony Club championships in intermediate eventing and dressage. She also has some BE foundation points — her other winnings are too numerous to mention.”

4. ‘Cross-country machine’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Lola’ is a cross-country machine that never fails to go clear — she doesn’t know what stopping is and has a 100% clear cross-country record. She schools over 1.40m showjumps at home, with huge scope and three fluid paces. She is very forward going and brave while being genuine, sweet natured and gentle. She is good to do in all ways and has very low mileage. Lola has the ability to progress to at least BE intermediate level.”

5. ‘Talented and competitive’

Height: 17.1hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This stunning horse is by Marius Claudius. He is currently competing at BE100 level and is fit and ready for novice. He has BS winnings and is jumping Newcomers with scope to go on. He is easy to do and hacks both alone and in company.”

6. ‘Superstar’

Height: 17hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse is an absolute dream. He has it all — the talent and temperament without any hang ups. He is anyone’s ride and he will help his jockey out without taking any offence to their errors. He has an immaculate cross-country record over the past six seasons and would take anyone around a novice or intermediate. He has lots of placings at BE100, novice and intermediate and has been in the top 15 at CIC2*. This horse never gives anyone any hassle!”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way