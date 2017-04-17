Looking for a cross-country fix? Take a look at these…

If you’re yearning for a spin around a cross-country course, take a look at these events you need to enter this week



Pony Club one-day-event

Date: 23 April

Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 1.10m with a hunter trial option too.”

Enter now

Spring hunter trial

Date: 23 April

Venue: Epworth and District Riding Club, Simms Hill, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from 65cm to 85cm with pairs, horse and pony sections.”

Enter now

One-day event

Date: 23 April

Venue: Gasston Stables, Headley

Details: “There are three classes; 65, 75 and 85cm. The perfect event for novice and advanced riders to compete in a calm atmosphere, on an educational course.”

Enter now

Article continues below...

Cross-country

Date: 23 April

Venue: Otterbourne, Guernsey

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m, with a pairs section too.”

Enter now

Arena one-day event and showcross

Date: 29 April

Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with or without the dressage. The cross-country phase of the jumping will compromise of knock-down fences. All dressage tests and jumping will be on a surface and may be indoors or outdoors.”

Enter now

Spring hunter trial

Date: 30 April

Venue: Scunthorpe and District Pony Club, Bagmoor, Scunthorpe

Details: “Our annual spring hunter trial, with a mix of fences from 60cm up to 1.10m, there is something for everyone, from clear round, to pairs, to individual. For the second year running we are hosting Horsewear Ireland National Hunter Trial Series qualifiers. The main course is not timed so you can take your time and build confidence or you can “get on with it”. There is a short timed section within the course (not timed for clear round) which is always optimum time (target time will be displayed in the secretaries’ tent). The course is a mix of fixed and portable fences run on well-draining sand-based land, through trees and open grassy areas. A lovely venue that withstands the worst of weather.”

Enter now

Article continues below...

Arena event

Date: 30 April

Venue: Waulkmiss Show Centre, Ellon

Details: “Classes from 50cm to 1m. There will be 12-15 fences in total split in to two sections of showjumping and cross-country style fences. Both sections will be marked for style. The competition starts with a showjumping round started by a bell. The rider then goes through the timing beam into the cross-country phase, which has an optimum time. The showjumping is not timed. The winner will be the person with the fewest penalties once the jumping, time and style penalties have been added together. The aim of the competition is to achieve a clear round, with cross-country as close to the optimum time as possible. Cross-country fences will have a knock-down top rail. If this is knocked down, four penalties will be added to the cross-country time.”

Enter now