London calling! How the Global Champions Tour celebrated the best of British

Red telephone boxes, Big Ben, bearskin-clad guardsmen — the showjumping course at the Longines Global Champions Tour of London (4-6 August 2017), was certainly not half-hearted when it came to celebrating the capital. Add to that the iconic setting of the Royal Hospital Chelsea and a British grand prix winner, and we couldn’t have wished to be anywhere else apart from in Blighty.



Don't miss the full report from the Global Champions Tour of London in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (10 August 2017)

1 /13 Dressed to impress: the Chelsea Pensioners were out in force to enjoy the action in their back garden at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in the centre of the captial Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /13 Rolling out the red carpet: the London leg of the Global Champions Tour had its usual air of glitz and glamour

3 /13 British showjumpers Ben Maher and Emily Moffitt wave to the home crowd during the parade of competitors Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /13 ‘Did I see a camera?’ Scott Brash’s Hello Forever finds time to pose for a picture during the vet inspection

5 /13 America’s Georgina Bloomberg opts for a different sized mount to enjoy the Longines carousel with her son Jasper

6 /13 Sussing out the form: it’s hard for the Chelsea pensioners to blend in wearing their distinctive uniform… Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /13 Henrik von Eckermann rounds off the weekend of top competition with a win aboard Mary Lou 194 in the final class (CSI5* 1.45/1.50m) on Sunday

8 /13 But it wasn’t all plain sailing — Emanuel Andrade has a hairy moment aboard Reus De La Nutria Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /13 …and Daniel Bluman puts his acrobatic skills to the test on Apardi Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /13 VIP treatment: guests enjoyed the impressive backdrop of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, set on the banks of the River Thames

11 /13 Celebrity watch: supermodel Jodie Kidd and British Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton with Steven Wilde in the studio

12 /13 A victorious leap: Scott Brash and Hello Forever on their way to clinching the grand prix Credit: Peter Nixon