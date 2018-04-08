Live the rural dream with a 164-acre farm, 6 bed house and superb equestrian facilities

Offering all three elements of the rural fantasy — the farm, the period house and the equestrian set up — is this Shropshire home the ultimate country nest?



Broomcroft Farm is situated in the heart of glorious countryside and offers buyers a total of 164 acres of quality arable and grass farmland, as well as 18 acres of paddock-grazing.

In recent years, the property has been run as a sheep farm, but it has previously been used as an Arab breeding stud.

Located five miles from Much Wenlock and 10 miles from Church Stretton, it is only 11 miles from the county town of Shrewsbury.

Competition and training centres such as Radfords Equestrian and Berriewood Farm are only a short trip, and the NEC, home of Horse of the Year Show is an hour drive from the front door.

If hunting is your thing, head out with the North Shropshire.

Make the most of the summer season by heading for day out to the Shropshire County Show, located 13 miles away, and if you’re a showing nut, fixtures run by local areas such as BSPS Area 10 and NPS Area XI will be in the pipeline for the season ahead.

Offered for sale by Savills, offers for Broomcroft are invited at over £3million.

Let’s take a look around…

The six-bed farmhouse is made of mellow stone and has views over its own land.

The equestrian facilities are located near to the house and include nine large loose boxes which are complete with feeders and rubber matting.

Ensure training is on point all year round with this outdoor arena, which has post-and-rail fencing. To the side of this arena is a circular lunging ring.

The principal building with an insulated roof, was originally designed as an indoor school. It has a hard core surface which means it could provide further stabling.

There are several traditional farm buildings and versatile barns…

…and in total, the farm land extends to about 184 acres, of which just under 20 acres are on the north side of the road with the rest to the south.

The main fields are all divided into paddocks with walkways, post and wire fencing and a water supply.

The house dates back to 1750 and is approached by a stone driveway which leads into a partly-concrete yard.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range cooker with gas hob and oven. A slate floor extends from the kitchen into the utility room, which also provides access to a handy boot room.

Head into the living/dining room where you will find the a traditional set-up perfect for entertaining. There are French windows, which provide access to the garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a family bathroom and two further double bedrooms one of which has a staircase to an en-suite bathroom above.

Head outside to the walled gardens where there is also a summerhouse and a patio area.

