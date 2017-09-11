Let’s go jumping! 7 competitions you need to enter

If you fancy heading to some showjumping competitions with your horse or pony, take a look at this range of competitions on offer



British showjumping two-day show



Date: 15-16 September

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Affiliated showjumping classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.30m open.”

Showjumping weekend championships

Date: 16 September

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from lead-rein cross poles only to 1m and puissance. There is an offer available whereby if you enter two classes, you get the third entry free. Sashes, medals, rosettes and prizes in kind available depending on entries. Everyone is welcome.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 17 September

Venue: Cholderton – Altogether Equestrian, Salisbury

Details: “A range of classes from clear round and 50cm to 95cm.”

Sash show

Date: 17 September

Venue: Coleshill Heath Riding Club, Coventry

Details: “A range of classes on offer including showing sections. Jumping classes from 55cm to 85cm with horse and pony sections.”

British Showjumping

Date: 24 September

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from clear round and 70cm to Newcomers, plus national amateur championships qualifiers.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 24 September

Venue: Finchingfield Equestrian Centre, Braintree

Details: “Classes from cross poles and 35cm to 1.05m with rosettes and cash prizes, plus trophies in selected classes.”

Unaffiliated showjumping including British Showjumping Club

Date: 30 September

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from 70cm horses, ponies and affiliated Club sections to 1m with junior and senior sections. For British Showjumping members and non-members. Rosettes to sixth place and prize money for the top three dependent on the number of starters in each class. There will be no double combinations in the courses.”

