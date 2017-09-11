Let’s go jumping! 7 competitions you need to enter

If you fancy heading to some showjumping competitions with your horse or pony, take a look at this range of competitions on offer
British showjumping two-day show
Date: 15-16 September
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Affiliated showjumping classes from clear round and British Novice to 1.30m open.”
Enter now
Showjumping weekend championships
Date: 16 September
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from lead-rein cross poles only to 1m and puissance. There is an offer available whereby if you enter two classes, you get the third entry free. Sashes, medals, rosettes and prizes in kind available depending on entries. Everyone is welcome.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 17 September
Venue: Cholderton – Altogether Equestrian, Salisbury
Details: “A range of classes from clear round and 50cm to 95cm.”
Enter now
Sash show
Date: 17 September
Venue: Coleshill Heath Riding Club, Coventry
Details: “A range of classes on offer including showing sections. Jumping classes from 55cm to 85cm with horse and pony sections.”
Enter now
British Showjumping
Date: 24 September
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from clear round and 70cm to Newcomers, plus national amateur championships qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 24 September
Venue: Finchingfield Equestrian Centre, Braintree
Details: “Classes from cross poles and 35cm to 1.05m with rosettes and cash prizes, plus trophies in selected classes.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping including British Showjumping Club
Date: 30 September
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from 70cm horses, ponies and affiliated Club sections to 1m with junior and senior sections. For British Showjumping members and non-members. Rosettes to sixth place and prize money for the top three dependent on the number of starters in each class. There will be no double combinations in the courses.”
Enter now
