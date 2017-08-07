Let’s go eventing! Check out these 6 great competitions you need to enter

If you fancy giving eventing a go, take a look at this range of one-day events and eventing-themed competitions you need to enter



Riding club horse trials

Date: 13 August

Venue: Urchinwood Manor, Bristol

Details: “A truly novice horse trial with classes from 50cm to 90cm. Photographer and refreshments available.”

Eventers’ challenge

Date: 13 August

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “Classes from 25-35cm up to 90cm. Riders jump a course of showjumps and then head off around a shortened cross-country course with a timed section.”

One-day event

Date: 18 August

Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester

Details: “Classes available from 2ft6, starting at 9.45am.”

Eventer trial

Date: 19 August

Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, near Swindon

Details: “Classes from 2ft to 2ft9, plus a pairs competition.The heights in all cross-country phases are a maximum; the course will include fences below this height. The first section is over showjumps and the second is timed over cross-country fences. There will be approximately 10 showjumps, followed immediately by 10-12 cross-country jumps. After the showjumps, competitors can warm up in the cross-country designated warm-up area and will be called into the start box by the judge ready to begin. The cross-country phase will be timed. Overall the winner and runners up will be those that achieve clear round in both phases with the fastest time over the cross-county phase. “

Unaffiliated one-day event

Date: 20 August

Venue: Blackwater Farm, Great Witchingham, Norwich

Details: “Classes from 2ft3 to 3ft6 with rosettes to 10th place and to those who jump clear, plus prize money. Held at a British Eventing course”

One-day event

Date: 20 August

Venue: Philorth Estate, Fraserburgh

Details: “A wide range of classes available from 55cm to 1m.”

