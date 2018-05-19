5 gorgeous lead-rein ponies that will melt your heart

If you’re looking for a lead-rein pony to introduce your tot to riding, especially with long summer holidays and the prospect of plenty of Pony Club activities ahead, take a look at this selection of lead-rein and first ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Child friendly in every way’

Height: 11.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 11

Selling points: “This pony always make a small child feel totally in control. She can be caught, handled and ridden by small children. She stands quietly and can be climbed onto and off from a bucket. ‘Millie’ does walk, trot, canter and pops a course of small cross poles in the arena. She goes to all Pony Club (PC) rallies, hacks out and is equally happy either on or off the lead-rein. She is completely child friendly in every way.”

2. ‘Gorgeous’

Height: 12hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This Welsh section A gelding would make a lovely lead-rein or second pony for a competent young jockey to have fun and games with. He is 100% to do in all ways and loves to be fussed. He is great hacking in traffic, in fields or on tracks and has hunted, taken part in PC activities and is also a capable jumper. He is very patient and will stand for hours to be groomed.”

3. ‘Very sweet’

Height: 12hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This Welsh section A mare is regularly ridden by children both on and off the lead-rein. She goes to all PC rallies and can walk, trot, canter and jump a small course of cross poles. She hacks out and can be led from another pony and is easily groomed by her little rider. She has been shown locally in Mountain & Moorland lead-rein and first ridden classes. She is a very likeable and unassuming mare and is always a pleasure to have around.”

4. ‘Very pretty’

Height: 12hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “‘Lucy is a very pretty Welsh section A suitable for all M&M classes and has a nice jump. She has done local lead-rein classes and is well-schooled for the ring and has also done PC activities. She is good in traffic and to do.”

5. ‘A totally undemanding and unassuming pony’

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This registered Shetland pony has hunted all season on the lead-rein. He stands calmly at the meet while his rider enjoys nibbles and drinks and is oblivious to hounds and moves off quietly. He can be led from another pony when mum is exhausted! He goes to all PC rallies and is 110% to do and to be played with and tied up. He can be left unridden for weeks and is a totally undemanding and unassuming pony.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way