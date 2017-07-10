‘You can never relax about laminitis — it’s always there’: managing the condition

As much as we look forward to the long evenings and warmer weather, summer can have its downsides too — especially if your horse or pony suffers from laminitis. Horse & Hound meets one owner to find out how he is managing the problem with his laminitis-prone polo pony

The horse: Petit Belle (Bella), 10-year-old 15.2hh polo pony

The problem: Laminitis

Symptoms: Zero-goal amateur polo player Tom Gordon-Colebrooke purchased Bella as a six-year-old in 2013.

“Her biggest immediate problem was her back, so we spent a lot of time correcting that with the chiropractor and working her in the winter in a Pessoa to strengthen her back muscles,” says Tom.

In spring 2015, Tom discovered Bella had laminitis.

“She’d just come back into work, and the spring grass was catching a lot of people out that year,” remembers Tom. “Bella is a thoroughbred sport horse — it just didn’t even occur to us that she might be susceptible to it.”

“Initially we thought it was some kind of foot soreness from shoeing or lameness. Laminitis was very low down on the list, but eventually we ruled everything out and laminitis was the only explanation.”

Tom did everything the vet recommended, and Bella had the whole season off.

“Her laminitis had knock-on effects to the strength of her horn, so she had to have remedial shoeing,” says Tom. “We went through about four different farriers and finally settled with Ben Benson in Swalcliffe who is brilliant. He straightened up the growth of the foot — which was weak and unconsolidated — and encouraged correct alignment.”

