Kick-start your training: 8 clinics you need to sign up to with your horse

Whether you want to brush up on your skills and your horse’s technique or if you’re just looking for something to do as winter approaches, take a look at this great selection of clinics on offer to a huge range of abilities.

Indoor cross-country clinic

Date: 21 January

Venue: Sands Farm Equestrian Centre, Horsham

Details: “This clinic is with Clair Jeffreys who is an advanced event rider. Heights from 70cm up to 90cm, in groups of four for one hour.”

Polework clinic

Date: 21 January

Venue: East Soley EC 2000, Hungerford

Details: “With Ali Byrne, this clinic caters for those wanting to do flatwork and/or jumping in walk, trot and canter for those who wish to do so.”

Polework and jumping clinic

Date: 21 January

Venue: Sheepgate Equestrian, Boston

Details: “From a pole on the ground to bounces and triples, Alex Jewell is here to help, whether you want to work on straightness and balance to improve those dressage scores or to get lines right while jumping a course. Alex tailors each session to you and your horses individual needs be it for the nervous first timer or the seasoned campaigner.”

Pole and gridwork clinic

Date: 21 Jauary

Venue: Willow Farm Equestrian, Faversham

Details: “Suitable for for riders of all levels and abilities with Sam Jennings who is an advanced event rider. This clinic is in groups of four for one hour.”

Showjumping clinic

Date: 21 January

Venue: RAC Saddle Club, Wareham

Details: “This clinic has two height options available to riders — 2’3″-2’6″ and 2’6″ and over.”

Submission improvement exercises

Date: 21 January

Venue: Darknoll Farm, Blandford Forum

Details: “With Jac Cowley who is a BHSAI registered instructor and has competed up to advanced medium dressage. These submission improvement exercises are aimed to focus the horse’s attention on the rider, improving suppleness, rhythm and balance for a better contact connection, whether it’s to enable a rider to enjoy hacking, trec, schooling or competing. Suitable for all levels of horse or rider.”

Flatwork training

Date: 22 January

Venue: Drumley Farm, Ayr

Details: “Flatwork training with David Gatherer. Two riders per session of 45 minutes.”

Polework clinic

Date: 22 January

Venue: Four Elms Livery, Edenbridge

Details: “Sessions will be in groups of three or four with Emma McGurk.”

