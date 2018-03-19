Up your jumping game with these training opportunities you can’t afford to miss

If you want to get the edge over fellow competitors or are just looking to boost your confidence, take a look at this selection of showjumping clinics you need to enter



Gymnastic pole and gridwork clinic



Date: 31 March

Venue: Farleigh Court Equestrian Centre, Warlingham

Details: “This clinic with Hannah Shea-Simonds BHSII, UKCC British Eventing Coach, will be held in a new outdoor arena within Farleigh Court Equestrian Centre. The Farleigh Cabin provides a space to sit and relax before or after your session with a cup of tea of coffee and riders will be in groups of no more than four riders. Non-jumpers can also be catered for.”

Jumping clinic with Robert Smith

Date: 31 March

Venue: Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Eynsford

Details: “This clinic will consist of 45 minute sessions and can be either individual or shared with all abilities catered for.”

Showjumping clinic

Date: 3 April

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “This will be run in an arena with approximately 20 cross-country fences and rustic jumps with heights ranging from 60cm to 90cm. This promises to be lots of fun for everyone.”

Hunter trial in Suffolk

Date: 15 April

Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester

Details: “Graham Savory is a BHS intermediate instructor and stable manager and also a BS level 2 course designer who has worked in the industry for 30 years, including lecturing at equine colleges and training students for BHS exams. He has competed in showjumping, horse trials, team chasing and dressage. With this background he is able to bring an immense amount of knowledge, experience and understanding to these jumping clinics which can be in groups, private or semi-private.”

Performance jumping clinic

Date: 4 April

Venue: Darknoll Farm, Blandford Forum

Details: “Improve your performance in the showjumping ring with event rider Jo Rimmer’s expert guidance through jumping exercises to jumping courses. These clinics run on a Wednesday evening and are aimed at those confidently jumping a minimum of 75cm up to 100cm+. Open to members and non-members.”

Jumping clinic

Date: 9 April

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This is a clinic with Vicky Bentley, who is on the British Horse Society register of instructors. She also has her UKCC Level 2, and is working towards Level 3. Vicky has 17 years of coaching experience and has trained with top riders. She has been BE eventing for eight years with a number of top 10 placings and she also trains horses for other people. Vicky coaches riders of all levels and abilities and these lessons are great for new combinations, starting young horses or just for building your confidence. All ages and levels are catered for and lessons can be in groups, pairs or private.”

