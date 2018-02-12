If you fancy going showjumping with your horse or pony, make sure you don’t miss out on these competitions that you can enter right now



Senior British Showjumping



Date: 24 February

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from clear round and 85cm to 1.10m with a range of qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping including British Showjumping Club

Date: 24 February

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with pony, horse, junior and senior sections. This show is for British Showjumping members and non-members with rosettes and prize money. There will also be no double combinations in the courses.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 25 February

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This showjumping competition has heights ranging from cross poles and 45cm to 95cm. If you enter two classes, you get another two class entries for free.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 25 February

Venue: Oakridge Stables Academy of Horse Riding, Ferndown

Details: “Classes from clear round and poles and crosses to 80cm. This competition will be held on an outdoor all-weather arena with all classes running as two phase.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 28 February

Venue: Chard Equestrian, Somerset

Details: “This senior show has classes from British novice to 1.30m open.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated evening showjumping

Date: 2 March

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from cross poles where assistance (but no lead reins) will be allowed in the arena, with clear round rosettes on offer. Classes then move to 40-50cm where assistance (but no lead reins) will also be allowed and this course won’t feature any back rails or fillers with clear round rosettes, up to 80cm. Classes will be split into junior and senior sections, with prize money available if there are over six starters.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday