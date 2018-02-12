If you fancy going showjumping with your horse or pony, make sure you don’t miss out on these competitions that you can enter right now
Senior British Showjumping
Date: 24 February
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from clear round and 85cm to 1.10m with a range of qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping including British Showjumping Club
Date: 24 February
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with pony, horse, junior and senior sections. This show is for British Showjumping members and non-members with rosettes and prize money. There will also be no double combinations in the courses.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 25 February
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “This showjumping competition has heights ranging from cross poles and 45cm to 95cm. If you enter two classes, you get another two class entries for free.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 25 February
Venue: Oakridge Stables Academy of Horse Riding, Ferndown
Details: “Classes from clear round and poles and crosses to 80cm. This competition will be held on an outdoor all-weather arena with all classes running as two phase.”
Enter now
British Showjumping
Date: 28 February
Venue: Chard Equestrian, Somerset
Details: “This senior show has classes from British novice to 1.30m open.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 2 March
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from cross poles where assistance (but no lead reins) will be allowed in the arena, with clear round rosettes on offer. Classes then move to 40-50cm where assistance (but no lead reins) will also be allowed and this course won’t feature any back rails or fillers with clear round rosettes, up to 80cm. Classes will be split into junior and senior sections, with prize money available if there are over six starters.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday