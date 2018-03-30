‘I’m looking forward to having her back’ — John Whitaker shares his big guns for 2018

The 2018 season looks set to be another very exciting period in the John Whitaker stable so we took a peek behind his stable doors to see which star horses he has particularly high hopes for during the season ahead. Watch this space!

ARGENTO (16yo stallion by Arko III and multiple grand prix winner)

John says: “He’s been a fantastic horse, he’s such a trier. It’s not often he goes to a show without winning a class or good money.

CASSINIS CHAPLIN (10yo gelding by Cassini I)

John says: “He missed his eight-year-old year so he’s going to come to his best this year hopefully and take the pressure off the others. He’s been jumping really well in Spain, it’s just a question of getting him fit again now.”

ORNELLAIA (13yo mare by For Pleasure, owned by Team Harmony; John’s 2016 Olympic ride)

John says: “She injured her suspensory in June so had to have time out. She’s been back in work for eight weeks, but because she’s been off for such a long time we’ve taken our time to get her fit and just started jumping her in Spain in the warm-up and clear round classes. She’s a really good horse and I missed her this past year — I’m looking forward to having her back.”

CRUMLEY (10yo gelding by Cassus, owned by Team Harmony)

John says: “I’ll be using him more for the second classes on the Global Tours, but I did one or two grands prix with him last year so I’ll be building him up again and if he’s looking good enough, we’ll do some more with him this year.”

STORM (6yo British-bred by Handel II out of a Voltaire mare, owned by Old Lodge)

VERMENTO (5yo home-bred by Argento)

John says: “These two are quite green for their ages because they haven’t done anything, so Spain has been a big learning curve, but they’ve gone really well, jumping lots of clear rounds which is what the Tour is all about.”

