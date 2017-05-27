Five-star hotel or showjumping yard? It’s hard to tell…

At first glance, it’s difficult to work out whether pictures of showjumper Jamie Gornall’s North Yorkshire yard are computer-generated plans of some kind of equestrian idyll — or if this is real life.
With exposed beams, an island in the tack room and a tree-lined yellow gravel driveway, you could be forgiven for thinking this was some sort of extension of Soho House, the exclusive members’ club whose rustic charm is being emulated in homes across the globe.
Take a look around the mind-blowing set-up (and prepare to be jealous…)
Sensitive design
The development of the former dairy farm buildings was completed in late summer 2015, with horses moving in shortly after. The attractive buildings seamlessly combine the original features of the historical buildings with the practicalities of modern materials and facilities.
Credit: Christiane Slawik, Wuerzburg, Ge
The indoor school
The highlight of Home Farm is perhaps the impressive 35x60m indoor riding arena, with its unwaxed surface on an Andrews Bowen Equaflow system favoured by the Global Champions Tour series. The arena building, constructed by German company Gebr Schütt, has a Glulam beam structure to the roof — a natural alternative to steel or concrete — with a light-and-ventilation ridge. A suite of luxurious viewing rooms, styled and decorated by Averil Blundell Interior Design, allows owners to enjoy watching their horses’ progress in comfort.
Credit: Christiane Slawik, Wuerzburg, Ge
Extensive facilities
There is also a large grass arena that was created following consultation with the Sports Turf Research Institute, which provides advice on grass arenas at both Hickstead and Dublin showgrounds. And an all-weather gallop track with a surface by Andrews Bowen encircles the area.
Credit: Christiane Slawik, Wuerzburg, Ge