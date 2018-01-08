Itching to go eventing? Check out these competitions that will keep you satisfied

With entries for early competitions in the 2018 British Eventing season due to open in less than two weeks, take a look at this range of simulated horse trials competitions you need to get involved with



Indoor arena show cross



Date: 21 January

Venue: Northern Racing College, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from 70-75cm to 1-1.05m with a mixture of showjumps and cross-country fences. Each class will have junior and senior sections with separate prize money and rosettes.”

Oliver Townend clinic

Date: 21 January

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “This is your chance to train with winning four-star event rider, Oliver Townend. You will be in a maximum group of four people.”

Arena horse trials

Date: 28 January

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with one-day event option, including dressage, or eventer trial, which doesn’t include the dressage phase. The dressage and dressage warm up will be on an all weather arena, with short arena BE (British Eventing) tests. There will then be a minimum of half an hour for a tack change before the jumping phases. The jumping phases will consist a BE equivalent single phase showjumping track indoors, followed immediately in outdoor arena by a short course of portable cross-country fences. This will typically be five fences below the maximum height followed by five at the maximum, with a water splash. Fences will be laid out to allow a reasonable pace, and to have some feel of being cross-country not working hunter. There will be no cross-country time penalties, with the fastest time being used to divide equality of place, however dangerous riding will incur elimination.”

Arena Eventing

Date: 28 January

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 95cm. This is a really useful way to practice all three phases of eventing in a competitive format. All three phases will be on a surface, with individual times for competitors. You will ride a dressage test, then move immediately onto the showjumping and simulated cross-country course. We will allow competitors to ride their test in jumping equipment and boots. This class is designed as a great warm up for the eventing season, and is part of a points series with the winners receiving some fantastic prizes.”

Unaffiliated eventers’ challenge

Date: 28 January

Venue: Moores Farm Equestrian Centre, Gloucestershire

Details: “Classes from 55cm to 1m with rosettes from first to sixth place. The first section is over showjumps and the second is timed over natural obstacles with approximately 16 fences in total. The natural obstacle sections will have an optimum time. Jumping penalties from both sections will count and the closest competitor to optimum time with fewest jumping penalties will decide placings .”

Express one-day event

Date: 3 February

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “Classes 70cm to 1.10m, the winner will be nearest to the optimum time with a clear round. In the event of a tie the winner will be the one closest to but under the optimum time with a clear round. Rosettes to sixth place.”

