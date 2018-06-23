Looking for an Irish horse? Take a look at this great selection

If you love nothing more than an Irish-bred horse, take a look at this selection of Irish horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Top class’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This mare has world class breeding and was previously ridden by a small amateur lady, jumping in the main ring at Hickstead. She has qualified for foxhunter second rounds this year and has stepped up to 1.35m classes with ease. There is so much scope for more and the best is yet to come — she definitely has grand prix/derby potential. She never stops and is straight, powerful and honest. She has very big, attractive paces and is an absolutely stunning mare. She could potentially top level event in the right hands. She has no vices, is good natured and very loving. She hacks out, travels in a trailer or lorry and is easy to do all-round.”

View the advert

2. ‘One in a million’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This superstar has a heart of gold and is absolutely faultless with no quirks. She has been there and successfully got the T-shirt. Everything asked of her she takes on with her ears pricked and gives it her all. She has evented unaffiliated at BE80(T) and BE90 level with a small lady rider gaining multiple super dressage scores and double clears receiving several top 10 placings. She has also done arena eventing, riding club, unaffiliated dressage (with scores over 70%), pleasure rides and has been a superb hunter with the Meynell. This mare is happy if she jumps 1ft or 4ft, she doesn’t need a pro rider — she couldn’t care less if you don’t get the perfect stride, she is genuine and honest and just wants to do her best to please. She is super across country and happily schooled around BE100/novice with no issues. A true snaffle mouthed horse for every discipline including hunting. She is lovely to ride on the flat, extremely easy and straightforward, and makes any rider look good. She is great to hack alone and in company and is a pleasure to have on the yard. She is also the same whether she’s ridden once a week or once a month — she is totally stress-free.”

View the advert

3. ‘Flashy little chap’

Height: 158cm

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This is a very eye-catching, flashy little chap with an easy approach to life. Tom’s true love is hunting, however he has enjoyed some dressage and lots of hacking. He has showjumped competitively, although going round the British novice wasn’t his favourite experience in life, therefore I think lower local level showjumping would be better suited than the next Olympics. Tom hacks alone and in company and is great in all traffic. This little horse is great, however wouldn’t be a novice ride as can sometimes try his luck a little, but has a true snaffle mouth. ”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Exceptionally talented’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “‘Novaturient’ has proved exceptionally talented throughout all phases of eventing — he could excel in an eventing career to top level, a dressage career or showjumping. In his first year of competition, he has so far won his first ever event (Oasby BE100) in March 2018, came second in his first novice on his dressage score of 23, qualifying for a regional final, got a faultless BE showjumping record, has all double clears and is qualified second rounds at newcomers, is now jumping foxhunters and has exceptional movement, scoring nines in his dressage marks. He has a full set of clean X-rays available from November 2017.”

View the advert

5. ‘Top quality’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This chap has it all. He has the wow factor with straight rhythmic paces and a huge, natural, bold jump. He is training at home over 1.20m. He’s been slowly produced at training shows and is now jumping British Showjumping classes. He also excels across country and has beautiful paces making him a real contender for BE and showjumping. He is good to hack, clip, shoe and travels in both a trailer and lorry. Excellent manners throughout.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way