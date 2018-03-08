International Women’s Day: Horse & Hound reveals its favourite mares

On International Women’s Day today (8 March 2018) women’s achievements throughout history are being celebrated across the globe. But we thought it was only fair that if we’re talking about girl power, superstar mares got some airtime too...

Eventing editor Pippa Roome’s pick: Bulana

“I’d have to say Nicola Wilson’s ride Bulana, owned by Jo and James Lambert, is my top mare at the moment. She was second in the CCI4* at Luhmühlen last year and then went on to win team gold and individual bronze at the European Championships. She has always been very enthusiastic about her work – in fact, to start with she was rather too enthusiastic… At her first CCI4* at Bramham, Nicola couldn’t stop across country and ended up repeatedly circling an early fence, telling the fence judge she was trying to retire but couldn’t pull up. Now that Nicola has learnt to channel her, Bulana is one of the very best in the business and an exciting prospect for Britain at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) and beyond.”

Showing editor Alex Robinson’s pick: Skaergaardens Delicious Love

“The young Connemara mare took the show scene by storm last year when she not only won the prestigious Picton novice mountain and moorland (M&M) championship at the National Pony Society championships in August, but completely belittled her five years by winning her breed class at Horse of the Year Show, and also taking the overall M&M title in the main arena with her owner Kelly Jones. This is an especially big achievement as in the native ranks mares and geldings have to compete against stallions who often dominate due to their increased presence and stallion qualities.”

Dressage editor Polly Bryan’s pick: Mount St John Freestyle

“Mount St John Freestyle is the mare hoped to put Charlotte Dujardin back on a championship team for WEG this year. The nine-year-old Fidermark daughter blew away the crowds at last year’s British Dressage nationals, posting plus-80% and becoming inter I supreme champion. This expressive, confident mare loves to work and adores showing off to an audience. She has demonstrated hugely impressive, grand prix ability, and her temperament is second-to-none — according to Carl Hester she is ‘Mrs Valegro’.”

Racing editor Hannah Lemeiux’s pick: Enable

“The superstar filly enjoyed an outstanding 2017, in which she dominated six of her seven starts. The daughter of Nathaniel was crowned Cartier Horse of the Year and the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly. She is set to stay in training for 2018. The John Gosden-trained three-year-old, who is home-bred by her owner Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farm, won a remarkable five Group One races under Frankie Dettori — including the Investec Oaks at Epsom, the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.”

Showjumping editor Jennifer Donald’s pick: Ursula XII

“At 17, Scott Brash’s Ursula XII remains one of the best horses in the world. There’s no track too big nor too wide for this talented little (16hh) mare and she’s a demon against the clock, boasting several five-star grand prix triumphs on her extensive list of accomplishments. The Scottish-bred daughter of Ahorn, owned by Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham, has always been a yard favourite, too: ‘She’s just such a lovely horse and you can do anything with her — no quirks whatsoever,’ says Scott.”

