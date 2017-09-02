Let’s go hunting! You need one of these in your stable this season

With autumn hunting underway for a lot of packs throughout the country, take a look at this selection of hunters for sale that could be your perfect partner this season on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Handsome’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This Irish gelding has a super temperament and is easy to do both on the ground and while ridden. He has a lovely character, works well on the flat, loves to hack, hunt and go cross-country. He is a good all-rounder with plenty of bone and hacks both alone and in company. He is quiet to ride and is a kind and gentle horse that wants to please. He doesn’t need to be be ridden all the time to stay calm and is an easy ride. No vices.”

View the advert

2. ‘Smart’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a very brave and compact horse that loves his hunting. He is very brave across any country and is snaffle mouthed. He is happy to go off and jump on his own at the front, is good with hounds and will hunt all day. He would easily make a hunt servant’s horse and is easy to do. He has been on hound exercise and is now autumn hunting. Not a novice ride.”

View the advert

3. ‘Fabulous all-rounder’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Chucky has hunted with the Berkeley, Cotswold Vale Farmers Hunt and Egglesford. He hacks alone and in company and has been cross-country and showjumping schooled. He has done fun rides and has a nice jump. He is easy to do and good in traffic, with a smashing temperament. Chucky is a good sturdy chap and has no vices.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Fantastic, safe and reliable

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This registered Connemara is anyone’s ride. He has a pony brain, but looks like a smart, small horse. He has a snaffle mouth and has hunted six seasons. He has been ridden by all members of the family, from nine-years-old to nearly 50. He has hunted on Exmoor and Dartmoor (he goes superbly over moorland) and also regularly with the Tiverton and Silverton, plus the odd day with the Cotley, Beaufort, Heythrop and Taunton Vale. He has attended camps and fun rides, he can be ridden alone or in company and can be led out or lead others. He is always the same and doesn’t change if he isn’t ridden for a while. Very low maintenance and good to do.”

View the advert

5. ‘Wow factor’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This horse has very good bone and hunted the 2016/17 season with the Wilton, enjoying days out with the Ledbury, Portman and Blackmore Vale. He jumps everything, including the vale hedges, with ease. He transforms into the ultimate dressage horse in the summer where the judges love him and he also enjoys showjumping. He has been produced slowly and correctly and occasionally competes at BE90. He is super-safe, sociable and easy to do.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way