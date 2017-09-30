Huge Connemara fan? Take a look at this dream selection

If you are a big fan of Connemaras, take a look at this selection of for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super potential’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “Dolan Jack is a talented registered Connemara, with three uphill, straight paces and a big, bold jump. He is currently being broken slowly and correctly and he has a fantastic attitude to work. Jack is a real pleasure to ride on the flat and over fences — he has a very trainable brain. He hacks alone and in company and will live in or out. He has no lumps or bumps, great conformation with lovely strong feet (he’s currently barefoot), and is good on the ground. He recently went to his first show coming home with two seconds in a open ridden and open in-hand class and behaved really with the whole experience, taking it all in his stride. Jack is a real people person and loves attention and fuss. He has been ridden by a range of riders from nervous to experienced, and he is not nasty at all — doesn’t buck, rear or bolt, but due to his age and having a massive amount of potential it would be better if he went to a home where it would used or at least have a rider who would help bring the best out in him,. He is a real star of the future in any field. Jack would be a fantastic plaited working hunter pony as he is very flashy with a scopey jump.”

View the advert

2. ‘Stunning and sensible’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This stunning Connemara has been broken in and is riding very quietly. He is still green but incredibly honest and tries very hard to please. He is schooling well. proving to be very safe and sensible, working in all three paces and over poles too. HE is very good to hack out in traffic and open spaces — he will go first or last and isn’t spooky. He is very brave and genuine and excellent to handle and travel. A truly honest, genuine boy.”

View the advert

3. ‘Simply the best’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “Sammy is a completely unspoilt, super talented little horse who’s ready to go into any sphere. He is a mature five year old that has hunted and attended several competitions. He has also been cross-country schooled. He is quiet to hack and good in traffic and is very mannerly. He is easy to box, shoe and catch. Sammy is a stunning looking horse who sure to catch the judge’s eye. He will excel in working hunter classes. He is easy to school, learns very quickly and always tries his best. Sammy has an exceptional jump and is very athletic with massive scope — he could excel in showjumping. A completely fantastic horse with stunning looks and conformation.”

View the advert

4. ‘Exceptional’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This is one of the most talented and careful hunters in the country. He can be fully referenced. He has also shown, being reserve champion in a training stakes class at Newport and has won an 80cm pairs hunter trial class, qualifying for the Horseware final. He is 100% in traffic.”

View the advert

5. ‘Safe and reliable’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This registered Connemara is a fantastic, safe and reliable hunter that anyone can ride. HE has a pony brain but looks like a smart, small horse. He has a snaffle mouth and has hunted the past six seasons. We’ve had him for five years and he has been ridden by all members of the family from nine-year-olds to someone almost 50. He has hunted on Exmoor and Dartmoor and also regularly with the Tiverton and Silverton, plus the odd day with the Cotley, Beaufort, Heythrop and Taunton Vale. He has attended camps and fun rides and can be ridden alone or in company. He is always the same and isn’t any different if he isn’t ridden for a while. He is good in traffic and is very low maintenance, living in or out.”

View the advert

