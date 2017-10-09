HOYS 2017: a flying horse, Charlotte Dujardin and a (very) reluctant showjumper

If you were in the spotlight at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last week (4-8 October), it’s likely you’re lying in an exhausted heap on the sofa. Or more likely, still unloading the lorry.

But if you were just trying to keep up with the action from the stands or at home, we’d excuse you for being equally exhausted: with five days of equine overload it’s hard to keep up. So sit back and enjoy some memorable moments from 2017…

Don’t miss our full report and analysis from the show in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (12 October 2017)