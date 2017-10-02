How to follow Horse of the Year Show 2017

This year’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) (4-8 October 2017) at Birmingham’s NEC will mark the show’s 69th anniversary, featuring top-class showjumping, showing, dressage, driving — as well as an array of equestrian displays.

The show will be live streamed on the British Equestrian Sport TV website.

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS 2017), held at the N.E.C in Birmingham welcomes some 1,600 horses and ponies, 1,500 competitors and 65,000 spectators and is a true spectacle for all things horsey.

Showjumping fans can look forward to the popular puissance and top international and national championship classes, as well as the prestigious leading showjumper of the year. For dressage divas, British riders will showcase their up-and-coming grand prix horses in the future elite championship.

There’s also lots of shopping to be done and some great displays to marvel at which include the story of the Caspian horse and the Atkinson Action Horses display, as well as the crowd-pleasing scurry driving and the Prince Philip Cup mounted games in previous years.

