10 ways to beat sweet itch this summer

Ceiling fans, avoiding watercourses and oiling coats — don’t let sweet itch cause you and your horse misery this summer.

Richard Morris MRCVS, director of Fenwold Veterinary Group, an XLEquine member practice, shares the following top tips for managing this common allergic skin disease.

Managements dos

1. Call your vet to investigate your horse’s skin problem. There are a large number of causes of equine skin diseases, such as fungal (ringworm), bacterial (rainscald), parasitic (lice, mange), as well as allergic reactions to bedding, insect bites, dust mites and pollens.

2. Use insect repellents or insecticidal sprays regularly to reduce attack from biting insects.

3. Use a fly sheet to help avoid contact with the biting insects.

4. Install a ceiling fan in the stable — midges can’t fly if the wind speed is over 5mph.

5. Apply a fly screen to the stable door.

6. Use topical oils (such as Avon Skin So Soft) to discourage midges and black flies from landing on the skin and feeding.

7. Move your horse to a windy hillside where there is less chance of encountering biting insects.

Management don’ts

8. Don’t keep your horse near watercourses and trees, where there are high numbers of biting insects.

9. Keep your horse outside at dawn and dusk when it is open to attack from biting insects.

10. Only rely on corticosteroids as a last result because of the risk of setting off laminitis.

