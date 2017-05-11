Double-decker stables and a hidden horse walker: is this Britain’s most compact yard?

It's full steam ahead at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment's Hyde Park Barracks: not only do they have to keep up with their daily duty of being on Queen's Life Guard at Horse Guards Parade, but they are also preparing for The Queen's Birthday Parade on 17 June. Take a look around the yard below, and don't miss today's issue of Horse & Hound magazine for the full behind-the-scenes feature

1 /23 An early start: Troopers are on the yard in central London by 5.30am to begin mucking out the 211 horses Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /23 Military organisation: a white board matches up soldiers with their duties and horses for the day Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /23 ‘Guard Exercise’ kicks off at 6.15am in the indoor school, designed to take the edge off the horses that are going on guard duty that day Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /23 Two officers exercise their horses up Rotten Row in Hyde Park in the bright spring sunshine Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /23 Soldiers return from ‘Watering order’, where horses are exercised around the streets of West London Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /23 Civilians who help exercise the horses in the early hours in Hyde Park head back into the barracks Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /23 An outdoor school in Hyde Park provides another space for the horses to be kept fit Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /23 A horse walker is tucked into the smallest of spaces, used mainly for injured horses in need of rehabilitation Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /23 Meet Big Red: the drum horses are part-bred Shire or Clydesdale, and carry drums weighing 55kg and 65kg Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /23 The stables at Hyde Park Barracks are on two storeys, with The Blues and Royals upstairs and The Life Guards underneath Credit: Peter Nixon

11 /23 Chalk is used to make the white markings stand out, ahead of going on Queen’s Life Guard Credit: Peter Nixon

12 /23 Attention to detail: Trooper Beaumont of The Blues and Royals prepares his kit Credit: Peter Nixon

13 /23 To prepare a new pair of boots, 2kg of beeswax is melted onto them using a blowtorch Credit: Peter Nixon

14 /23 The forge is in high demand, with the regiment’s farriers shoeing up to 30 horses a day Credit: Peter Nixon

15 /23 Inspection time: an officer checks that all kit is in order at 10am before the soldiers go on guard Credit: Peter Nixon

16 /23 The soldiers head down The Mall, ready to change the guard at Horse Guards Parade Credit: Peter Nixon

17 /23 The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals are on guard on alternate days Credit: Peter Nixon

18 /23 The regiment’s horses are largely Irish-bred, standing at a minimum of 16.2hh and most of them are black, aside from those ridden by trumpeters, which are traditionally grey Credit: Peter Nixon

19 /23 Camera ready: tourists gather round to get a glimpse of this iconic tradition Credit: Peter Nixon

20 /23 Captain Mulholland heads through the arch at Horse Guards, ready for the 4 O’Clock inspection Credit: Peter Nixon

21 /23 Back in the stables at Horse Guards, where the horses rest while not on duty Credit: Peter Nixon

22 /23 The stables at Horse Guards: the horses are on a one hour rotation while on guard duty Credit: Peter Nixon