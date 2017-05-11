Double-decker stables and a hidden horse walker: is this Britain’s most compact yard?

It's full steam ahead at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment's Hyde Park Barracks: not only do they have to keep up with their daily duty of being on Queen's Life Guard at Horse Guards Parade, but they are also preparing for The Queen's Birthday Parade on 17 June. Take a look around the yard below, and don't miss today's issue of Horse & Hound magazine for the full behind-the-scenes feature
An early start: Troopers are on the yard in central London by 5.30am to begin mucking out the 211 horses
Credit: Peter Nixon
Military organisation: a white board matches up soldiers with their duties and horses for the day
Credit: Peter Nixon
‘Guard Exercise’ kicks off at 6.15am in the indoor school, designed to take the edge off the horses that are going on guard duty that day
Credit: Peter Nixon
Two officers exercise their horses up Rotten Row in Hyde Park in the bright spring sunshine
Credit: Peter Nixon
Soldiers return from ‘Watering order’, where horses are exercised around the streets of West London
Credit: Peter Nixon
Civilians who help exercise the horses in the early hours in Hyde Park head back into the barracks
Credit: Peter Nixon
An outdoor school in Hyde Park provides another space for the horses to be kept fit
Credit: Peter Nixon
A horse walker is tucked into the smallest of spaces, used mainly for injured horses in need of rehabilitation
Credit: Peter Nixon
Meet Big Red: the drum horses are part-bred Shire or Clydesdale, and carry drums weighing 55kg and 65kg
Credit: Peter Nixon
The stables at Hyde Park Barracks are on two storeys, with The Blues and Royals upstairs and The Life Guards underneath
Credit: Peter Nixon
Chalk is used to make the white markings stand out, ahead of going on Queen’s Life Guard
Credit: Peter Nixon
Attention to detail: Trooper Beaumont of The Blues and Royals prepares his kit
Credit: Peter Nixon
To prepare a new pair of boots, 2kg of beeswax is melted onto them using a blowtorch
Credit: Peter Nixon
The forge is in high demand, with the regiment’s farriers shoeing up to 30 horses a day
Credit: Peter Nixon
Inspection time: an officer checks that all kit is in order at 10am before the soldiers go on guard
Credit: Peter Nixon
The soldiers head down The Mall, ready to change the guard at Horse Guards Parade
Credit: Peter Nixon
The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals are on guard on alternate days
Credit: Peter Nixon
The regiment’s horses are largely Irish-bred, standing at a minimum of 16.2hh and most of them are black, aside from those ridden by trumpeters, which are traditionally grey
Credit: Peter Nixon
Camera ready: tourists gather round to get a glimpse of this iconic tradition
Credit: Peter Nixon
Captain Mulholland heads through the arch at Horse Guards, ready for the 4 O’Clock inspection
Credit: Peter Nixon
Back in the stables at Horse Guards, where the horses rest while not on duty
Credit: Peter Nixon
The stables at Horse Guards: the horses are on a one hour rotation while on guard duty
Credit: Peter Nixon
What a view: soldiers enjoy panoramic views of the captial from the tower that they live in
Credit: Peter Nixon