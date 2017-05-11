Double-decker stables and a hidden horse walker: is this Britain’s most compact yard?

Madeleine Silver

It's full steam ahead at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment's Hyde Park Barracks: not only do they have to keep up with their daily duty of being on Queen's Life Guard at Horse Guards Parade, but they are also preparing for The Queen's Birthday Parade on 17 June. Take a look around the yard below, and don't miss today's issue of Horse & Hound magazine for the full behind-the-scenes feature

