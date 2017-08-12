How to watch Strzegom European Eventing Championships on TV

If you’re not lucky enough to be heading to the Longines FEI European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August), then make sure you don’t miss a thing by keeping in touch with it online and on TV.

Here’s all of the information you need in order to keep up to date with the action.

H&H website

Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post reports on the action and a daily British individual round-up, including video interviews.

Find all our European Championships online coverage here: www.horseandhound.co.uk/tag/european-eventing-championships

BBC

19 August — cross-country

Red Button: 10.30am-2.30pm

BBC Sport website and via internet enabled televisions: 10.30am-3.30pm

20 August — showjumping

Red Button: 10.30-11.45am and 1.30-2.40pm

BBC 2: 4.45-6.50pm — European Eventing Championships highlights programme

21 August — highlights

Red Button: 7-10pm — European Eventing Championships highlights programme (repeat)

NB: Please check listings as times are likely to change nearer to the event

FEI TV

FEI TV will broadcast all phases live from the European Eventing Championships, available to watch in any country (subscription fee applies).

The British combination selected for this year’s championship are: