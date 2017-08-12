How to watch Strzegom European Eventing Championships on TV

If you’re not lucky enough to be heading to the Longines FEI European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August), then make sure you don’t miss a thing by keeping in touch with it online and on TV.
Here’s all of the information you need in order to keep up to date with the action.
H&H website
Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post reports on the action and a daily British individual round-up, including video interviews.
Find all our European Championships online coverage here: www.horseandhound.co.uk/tag/european-eventing-championships
BBC
19 August — cross-country
Red Button: 10.30am-2.30pm
BBC Sport website and via internet enabled televisions: 10.30am-3.30pm
20 August — showjumping
Red Button: 10.30-11.45am and 1.30-2.40pm
BBC 2: 4.45-6.50pm — European Eventing Championships highlights programme
21 August — highlights
Red Button: 7-10pm — European Eventing Championships highlights programme (repeat)
NB: Please check listings as times are likely to change nearer to the event
FEI TV
FEI TV will broadcast all phases live from the European Eventing Championships, available to watch in any country (subscription fee applies).
The British combination selected for this year’s championship are:
- Rosalind Canter, 31, with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B
- Tina Cook, 46, with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red (direct reserve horse: Pip Wates, Ailsa Wates and Equine Aqua Training’s Calvino II)
- Piggy French, 36, with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo
- Gemma Tattersall, 32, with the Pebbles Syndicate’s Quicklook V
- Oliver Townend, 34, with Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS
- Nicola Wilson, 40, with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana
The Polish venue has previously hosted the FEI European Championships for Young Riders and World Cup final as well as World Cup legs, Nations Cups, and many international events, but this will be its first senior European championship.
Keep up-to-date with all of the news and reports from the championships on the Horse & Hound website