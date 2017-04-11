Visit top racing stars at home and 5 other horsey things to do this Easter

Hurrah for the Easter holidays! We're excited about the impending chocolate fix, yes. But there are plenty other horsey reasons to get us in the holiday mood as well...
1. Take a sneek peak at the Lambourn racing yards
Ever wondered what home looks like for some of our top racehorses? From 8.30am on Good Friday (14 April 2017), you’ll have the chance to checkout the training establishments throughout the Lambourn Valley, in Berkshire, at the Lambourn Open Day. More than 25 trainers will open their yards to the public, with special exhibits and demonstrations, including horses using hydrotherapy pools. Entry is £15 per person (children under 12 free) payable at all car parks. Or £7 from 1.00pm for entry to the afternoon events arena, where there will be entertainment including a Lurcher display and celebrity showjumping. Visit: lambournopenday.com
2. Head north for the Middleham Open Day
If that doesn’t satisfy your racing fix, head to the Middleham Open Day in North Yorkshire on Easter Monday (17 April 2017). Twelve trainers are opening their doors to the public for the event, which is returning after a year out. Yards open at 9.30am — and don’t miss Mark Johnston’s new horse spa at Kingsley Park which will be open for demonstrations to the public. There will be a parade of Bedale West of Yore foxhounds through Middleham at 11am and a schooling display with local National Hunt horses at 2pm. Adult tickets cost £10 and children under-16 are free. Visit: middlehamopenday.co.uk
3. Pack a picnic for a point-to-point
Dust off your hamper and round up a group of friends for your local point-to-point over the weekend. Fixtures are as follows:
Saturday 15 April 2017
Ashford Valley Tickham, Charing, Kent
Eggesford, Upcott Cross, Devon
Essex & Suffolk, Higham, Suffolk
Kimblewick, Kimble, Buckinghamshire
Llangeinor & Pentyrch, Pyle, South Glamorgan
North Staffordshire, Sandon, Staffordshire
Seavington, Littlewindsor, Dorset
Woodland Pytchley, Dingley, Northamptonshire
Worcestershire, Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire
Sunday 16 April 2017
Cleveland, Witton Castle, Co. Durham
Cotswold Vale Farmers, Andoversford, Gloucestershire
Monday 17 April 2017
East Kent with West Street, Aldington, Kent
Four Burrow, Trebudannon, Cornwall
North Cotswold, Paxford, Gloucestershire
Old Berkshire, Lockinge, Oxfordshire
South Notts, Thorpe Lodge, Nottinghamshire
South Pembrokeshire, Lydstep, Dyfed
South Shropshire, Eyton-On-Severn, Shropshire
Staintondale, Charm Park, North Yorkshire
Taunton Vale Foxhounds and Harriers, Kingston St Mary, Somerset
Vine & Craven, Hackwood Park, Hampshire
4. Sniff out some Easter eggs
Searching for Easter eggs becomes a whole lot more credible if a horse or pony is involved. Contact your local Pony Club (pcuk.org) to find out what Easter egg hunts they have planned. Or we like the sound of the Mad Hatter-themed Easter trail at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire. The 600-acre site will house an Easter trail following the theme of the classic children’s tale, Alice in Wonderland, taking guests on a magical tour around the colonial clubhouse.
5. Get out competing
With a few days off, this is the perfect opportunity to buck up the courage to get out competing. Whether it’s clear round showjumping you’re after to dust-off the winter cobwebs, or something more demanding, head to Equo Events at equoevents.co.uk to find out what is happening at your nearest show centre.
6. Indulge in an ice cream by the seaside
For the ultimate holiday experience without leaving the country (or your horse behind), box up and head to the coast for a gallop along the beach. Get up to speed with staying safe by the sea and check out some of our readers’ top spots here.