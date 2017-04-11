Visit top racing stars at home and 5 other horsey things to do this Easter

Hurrah for the Easter holidays! We're excited about the impending chocolate fix, yes. But there are plenty other horsey reasons to get us in the holiday mood as well...

1. Take a sneek peak at the Lambourn racing yards

Ever wondered what home looks like for some of our top racehorses? From 8.30am on Good Friday (14 April 2017), you’ll have the chance to checkout the training establishments throughout the Lambourn Valley, in Berkshire, at the Lambourn Open Day. More than 25 trainers will open their yards to the public, with special exhibits and demonstrations, including horses using hydrotherapy pools. Entry is £15 per person (children under 12 free) payable at all car parks. Or £7 from 1.00pm for entry to the afternoon events arena, where there will be entertainment including a Lurcher display and celebrity showjumping. Visit: lambournopenday.com

2. Head north for the Middleham Open Day

If that doesn’t satisfy your racing fix, head to the Middleham Open Day in North Yorkshire on Easter Monday (17 April 2017). Twelve trainers are opening their doors to the public for the event, which is returning after a year out. Yards open at 9.30am — and don’t miss Mark Johnston’s new horse spa at Kingsley Park which will be open for demonstrations to the public. There will be a parade of Bedale West of Yore foxhounds through Middleham at 11am and a schooling display with local National Hunt horses at 2pm. Adult tickets cost £10 and children under-16 are free. Visit: middlehamopenday.co.uk

3. Pack a picnic for a point-to-point

Dust off your hamper and round up a group of friends for your local point-to-point over the weekend. Fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 15 April 2017

Ashford Valley Tickham, Charing, Kent

Eggesford, Upcott Cross, Devon

Essex & Suffolk, Higham, Suffolk

Kimblewick, Kimble, Buckinghamshire

Llangeinor & Pentyrch, Pyle, South Glamorgan

North Staffordshire, Sandon, Staffordshire

Seavington, Littlewindsor, Dorset

Woodland Pytchley, Dingley, Northamptonshire

Worcestershire, Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire

Sunday 16 April 2017

Cleveland, Witton Castle, Co. Durham

Cotswold Vale Farmers, Andoversford, Gloucestershire

Monday 17 April 2017

East Kent with West Street, Aldington, Kent

Four Burrow, Trebudannon, Cornwall

North Cotswold, Paxford, Gloucestershire

Old Berkshire, Lockinge, Oxfordshire

South Notts, Thorpe Lodge, Nottinghamshire

South Pembrokeshire, Lydstep, Dyfed

South Shropshire, Eyton-On-Severn, Shropshire

Staintondale, Charm Park, North Yorkshire

Taunton Vale Foxhounds and Harriers, Kingston St Mary, Somerset

Vine & Craven, Hackwood Park, Hampshire

4. Sniff out some Easter eggs

Searching for Easter eggs becomes a whole lot more credible if a horse or pony is involved. Contact your local Pony Club (pcuk.org) to find out what Easter egg hunts they have planned. Or we like the sound of the Mad Hatter-themed Easter trail at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire. The 600-acre site will house an Easter trail following the theme of the classic children’s tale, Alice in Wonderland, taking guests on a magical tour around the colonial clubhouse.

5. Get out competing

With a few days off, this is the perfect opportunity to buck up the courage to get out competing. Whether it’s clear round showjumping you’re after to dust-off the winter cobwebs, or something more demanding, head to Equo Events at equoevents.co.uk to find out what is happening at your nearest show centre.

