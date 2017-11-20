16 gifts to make the horsey lady in your life happy this Christmas

What do women want? We are here to help you with a selection of super-stylish, sparkly, warm, practical and fun equestrian gifts to suit your budget

Equestrian gifts under £25



Finely crafted from faux-fur for luxurious warmth and comfort, it features an elasticated strap to ensure the perfect fit. Boasting a soft and fluffy feel, it’s the easy way to add a hint of feminine glamour to any girl’s cold-weather wardrobe.

Buy now: John Lewis Faux Fur Headband from £15



The programme features footage of Valegro dating back to 2009, going right through to his moving farewell ceremony at Olympia last year. An ideal gift for any dressage fan.

Buy now: Valegro on DVD from £21.99



Whether it’s ragu, meatballs or carbonara you’re preparing, size up your spaghetti with this handy, horsey measure.

Buy now: I Could Eat A Horse Spaghetti Measurer from £7.42



This faux fur scarf is perfect for keeping you warm, yet looking stylish during the winter months. The scarf features the Dubarry jacquard lining in a contrast colour.

Buy now: Dubarry Faux Fur Scarf from £25

A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving as it lasts all year, plus subscribers can enjoy a host of extra benefits, in addition to knowing that the magazine will be delivered to their door every week.

Buy now: Horse & Hound subscription from £22.49



A quality, leather belt perfect for wearing with breeches or jeans with a soft, padded lining and crystal bit details. The two sparkly snaffle bits at the front are balanced with a single snaffle bit at the centre of the back.

Buy now: Horze Crystal Bit Leather Belt from £18.19

Equestrian gifts under £50



A doorstop that is just the right weight for the job and adds to the decor of any room with a horsey twist.

Buy now: Dora Designs Door Stopper Pony from £27.99



Designed with ample storage, this holdall is an ideal choice as a travel companion for any horsey woman on the move.

Buy now: Racing Big Holdall from £29.99



A great way to add colour and fun to any salad, each set is hand-carved and painted using non-toxic paint.

Buy now: Black Lab Head Salad Server Set from £31.60



The Joules Ladies Annis Scarf is a cosy, oblong scarf perfect for keeping snug and warm during the colder months.

Buy now: Joules Ladies Annis Scarf from £34.95



This traditional V-neck sweater looks stylish and will keep you warm all winter long. The beautiful cotton sweater is great for riding or casual wear.

Buy now: B Vertigo Nina Women’s Knitted V-neck Sweater from £41.99

Equestrian gifts over £50



This boot is a timeless and sophisticated staple, taking you from the busy city life to a weekend in the country.

Buy now: Fairfax & Favor Womens Heeled Regina Boots from £325



Designed by Hiho Silver, the work in the detail of the whip on this bracelet is an example of true craftsmanship by the silversmiths.

Buy now: Exclusive Sterling Silver Whip Bracelet from £175



This Zebra striped clutch bag from Karen Millen is made using fur leather — an eye-catching and useful addition to any woman’s wardrobe.

Buy now: Karen Millen zebra print leather fur clutch bag from £89.50



Part of Barbour’s Classic Country collection, this jacket has a relaxed fit style with a 100% waxed cotton outer and is trimmed in a classic tartan for a traditional look.

Buy now: Barbour Women’s Hartwell Wax Classic Country Jacket from £279.13



These ladies’ waterproof boots are made from a full-grain leather with a suede upper and a 200g Thinsulate insulation. They are fitted with a versatile front lace and Ariat’s patented duratread, stirrup-friendly outsole.

Buy now: Ariat Wythburn H20 Womens Insulated Boots from £179.99

