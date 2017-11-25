Horses that won’t break the bank: they could be yours for under £1k

If you’re on a limited budget, take a look at this selection of horses and ponies for sale under £1,000 on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Real cracker’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: filly

Age: six months

Selling points: “This filly foal is out of Dali Solstice (ID x Welsh) by Rustic Red (Oldenburg). She is a substantial, upstanding filly with a central blaze and one white sock. She has super conformation, a beautiful floating action and athleticism, and a wonderful temperament. Delilah should make around 15.2hh-plus and will be a versatile type, sure to do well in a host of disciplines including showjumping, dressage and eventing. She has been handled well and an excellent home is required for her.”

View the advert

2. ‘Broodmare’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This well-bred thoroughbred is by Deltic (Northern Dancer lines) with Far North on the dam’s side. She is a solid type with good conformation and lovely paces. She is very sweet natured, calm and sensible. She is sound and would suit any type of breeder. She lives in or out and is a good doer with good feet.”

View the advert

3. ‘Much-loved miniature’

Gender: mare

Age: 13

Selling points: “This is my much-loved miniature broodmare who has had some wonderful foals which can be seen. She has had a lot of success in her career too.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This horse has been in the same home since he was six months old. He was shown successfully as a youngster. He has been produced slowly and correctly, and currently competes in unaffiliated competitions up to 90cm. He could easily affiliate with some more experience as he has all the scope and power you could ever want. He loves cross-country and schools very well. He is quirky and full of character, so is not a novice ride. He can nap with less confident riders on hacks but is lovely once away from the yard, and is snaffle mouthed even when jumping. He is always perfect to clip and catch. He is strong on the ground and requires a chifney. At four he was diagnosed with bone spavins in a back hock — this has been managed with steroid injections and Tildrin for the first year and since been untouched. It does not affect him in any way and he loves working, however he will not pass a flexion test and has occasional stiffness. This condition may still resolve as the spavins can fuse.”

View the advert

5. ‘Sweet and safe’

Height: 12.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: 12

Selling points: “This lovely sweet, safe lead-rein pony is a gentle mare who loves human company. She has taught an absolute beginner to ride, hack and jump. She is good to do in every way. Merrylegs will happily travel alone in a trailer, and is good to shoe and clip. She has never been sick, sorry or had laminitis and has been to many local shows and is impeccably behaved. She is never fizzy and will happily hack on roads and open fields without any fuss. She has been led off 16.2hh geldings and in-hand. She will happily trot, walk and canter without any issues whatsoever.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way