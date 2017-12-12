22 postcard-worthy photos of your horses frolicking in the snow

The pipes are frozen, you need some sort of industrial digger to break the ice on the trough and you are risking your life to get to the yard. But it seems that your horses are totally at ease with this weekend’s dump of the white stuff. What’s all the fuss about?

1 /22 “Here is my four-year-old part-bred native Wilkismoor Highwayman (William) enjoying his first real snow experience. We’re based in Royston, Hertfordshire and haven’t seen heavy snow for a number of years!” — Rebecca Sandell

2 /22 “This is my colt Tynyfid Mytopia by Uthopia. He lives out with his little Welsh section A friend Tynyfid Chocolate Button. We live in Coleshill, Warwickshire, but Buttons was born and bred on my family hill farm in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, so this is just a sprinkling of snow to him.” — Gaynor Edwards

3 /22 “This is a picture of my five-year-old Belgian warmblood mare Comet (Miss President) enjoying her first Irish snow day in Northern Ireland with temperatures dropping to -9C!” — Nichola Howarth

4 /22 “This is my nine-year-old gelding ‘Pinky’ enjoying a naked roll in the snow in Bockleton, Worcestershire during the snow. He normally events at BE100 level.” — Lydia Greenman

5 /22 Emily Denton’s six-year-old ex-racer Topaz (aka By The Light) in Northamptonshire

6 /22 Samantha Wall’s horse strikes a pose in the snow

7 /22 “This is Duble the Grand National Shetland enjoying the snow at home in Ingatestone, Essex, owned by Poppy Dadson.” — Lianna Dadson

8 /22 “Miniature mum and daughter duo Sassy (daughter) and Belle (mum) at Dell Ridge Farm in Kentucky! Causing mischief they rotate within the various catch pens on the farm and sometimes encounter one of our broodmares Talk Show (difficult to catch) and Sassy loves to give her what for!” — Lauren Melissa

9 /22 “This is Lymebrooks Jenson, a three-year-old Irish Draught. We are based in Staffordshire and he had a lovely weekend prancing in the snow!” — Lauren Clarke

10 /22 “This is Gizmo, wondering where his legs have gone in Shropshire!” — Danielle Hignett

11 /22 “Here is a picture of Tiny Tony’s first time in the snow. He was a late foal born in September but thankfully he and his mum Indy have grown a very woolly coat like an Alpaca.” — Kirsty Simpson

12 /22 “This is what my Highland Pony, Bertie (Blaeberry’s St Cuthbert) thinks of the snow in Warwickshire — you can’t eat it can you?!” — Claire Shand

13 /22 “This is Lottie, a 10-year-old KWPN in the snow in Market Drayton, Shropshire” — Charlotte Thomas

14 /22 “This is my six-year-old ISH Lislan Hazel (Hazel) playing in the snow in Staffordshire.” — Kate Oakes

15 /22 “This is my pony Blue Cross Peggy. She is 18-years-old and 11hh. She lives out 24/7 and is never rugged. However, as you can see from the photograph she remains warm even during the harshest weather.” — Charlotte Bannister

16 /22 “Here is a photo of Lisa Warner’s five-year-old KWPN Zebedee, and my 19hh Clydesdale Josh playing in the snow yesterday. Best friends! We’re based in Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire.” — Fay Jeffery

17 /22 “Here is my nine-year-old Section D Gwenin out in the Abergavenny snow yesterday.” — Bethan Powell

18 /22 “This is a picture of me on my young Connemara Riversdale Merryweather (Merlin) enjoying a bareback ride in our school on Sunday afternoon. Our yard is in south Birmingham and we had a good 15-20cm of snow.” — Imogen Norton

19 /22 “This is our Welsh Section D Maysmoor Ambassador (Russ) in the snow in Warwickshire.” — Amber Jackson-Fennell

20 /22 “This is my cob Ace of Spades enjoying the snow in Ringoes, New Jersey, USA.” — Di Huns

21 /22 “This is my lovely 14.2hh Jimmy loving the snow. We’re based in Belbroughton, in the West Midlands. He’s enjoying a snowy selfie and his surprise delivery of a large hay bale!” — Ali Sewell