22 postcard-worthy photos of your horses frolicking in the snow

The pipes are frozen, you need some sort of industrial digger to break the ice on the trough and you are risking your life to get to the yard. But it seems that your horses are totally at ease with this weekend’s dump of the white stuff. What’s all the fuss about?
“This is my colt Tynyfid Mytopia by Uthopia. He lives out with his little Welsh section A friend Tynyfid Chocolate Button. We live in Coleshill, Warwickshire, but Buttons was born and bred on my family hill farm in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, so this is just a sprinkling of snow to him.” — Gaynor Edwards
“Miniature mum and daughter duo Sassy (daughter) and Belle (mum) at Dell Ridge Farm in Kentucky! Causing mischief they rotate within the various catch pens on the farm and sometimes encounter one of our broodmares Talk Show (difficult to catch) and Sassy loves to give her what for!” — Lauren Melissa