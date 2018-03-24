If you are looking for your next dream equine partner, take a look at this selection of horses for sale in West Sussex on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has three correct, balanced paces with fluid and expressive movement. He has very good lateral work with correct flying-changes. He has evented up to novice and one-star level, but is still eligible for grassroots. He has jumped double clear in BS Foxhunter classes and arena eventing, all with a snaffle mouth. He is good to do and is fit and ready to go. He would suit a competitive BE90/100 rider who wants to win.”

View the advert

2. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 13hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “This has been a valued family pony that has taught a number of children to ride both on and off the lead-rein. She has successfully shown, jumped 60/70cm in competition and 100cm at home, and also enjoys cross-country and arena eventing. She would suit a confident child wanting to do Pony Club events. This pony is regularly schooled by a small adult and is not a first pony. She prefers to hack in company, but is bombproof in traffic.”

View the advert

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This horse has been in the same home since he was six-months-old. He hacks out alone and in company and will go first or last. He is good in open spaces and has attended many clinics and some PC rallies. He is good to do and easy to ride, however he is not a novice horse as he has to be told what to do. He is fit and ready to go.”

View the advert

4. ‘Perfect gentleman’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 14

Selling points: “This horse is the perfect gentleman in and out of the stable. He is lovely to ride with established lateral work and changes. He has a snaffle mouth at all times and is good to hack and easy to do in all ways. He has jumped up to 1.20m and is nearly always placed — he has 298 BS points. He would be a super horse for a competitive amateur wanting to go out and have fun, but would equally suit a capable child wanting to make the transition to horses.”

View the advert

5. ‘Lovely’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This is a lovely polo and all-rounder pony. He was bought for and ridden by a novice to play polo, hack, attend sponsored rides and hunt. He would be ideal for PC polo or a mother/daughter share. He has a very gentle nature, is well-mannered and good to do in all ways.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way