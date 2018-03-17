If you are looking for your next dream equine partner, take a look at this selection of horses for sale in the South West on the Horse & Hound website this week.
1. ‘Superb prospect’
Height: 16.2hh
Gender: gelding
Age: four
Selling points: “This horse has real presence and would make a great working hunter or eventer. He is now backed and hacking out on his own, showing a lovely attitude. He is a very balanced, armchair ride with uphill paces. He is popping over small fences, showing a lovely jump too. He has clean legs and plenty of bone. This is a lovely, young horse with a great future ahead of him. He has been to a few unaffiliated showjumping shows and behaves like a pro. A really smart horse with a quick, intelligent brain and no vices.”
2. ‘Striking’
Height: 15.1hh
Gender: mare
Age: eight
Selling points: “This part-bred Irish Draught has just come over from Ireland. She is a comfortable and well-mannered, striking mare with natural self-carriage. She is a Rolls Royce to hack with any member of the family and has autumn hunted. She has no vices.”
3. ‘Out and out winner’
Height: 16.2hh
Gender: gelding
Age: eight
Selling points: “This is a very exciting and exceptionally good looking KWPN gelding by Douglas, who is by the prolific showjumping sire Darco. This fun horse is a great mover with very good flatwork and real wow-factor. He has had a very good all-round education — he has hunted, team chased, lightly shown and competed BS (British Showjumping), winning £638 and 404 points. He has had double clears in both newcomers and Foxhunters, proving extremely careful with plenty of scope and is quick against the clock. Douglas shows a super technique and will be capable of jumping 1.30m tracks easily in the future. He has very good uphill paces and would do a lovely dressage test. He is sound with no vices and good clean limbs. He is a very affectionate horse who is good to hack, shoe, catch, clip and travel. Fit and can be seen currently competing.”
4. ‘Exceptional’
Gender: filly
Age: three
Selling points: “This Welsh section A has fantastic breeding on both sides. She is well put together, with great bone and has straight and true to type movement. She has a super temperament and is easy to handle, load, bath, trim and for the farrier. This filly is ready to start her in-hand season. She was shown lightly and successfully as a foal and yearling at county level and has matured well. She will make a super ridden pony in the future.”
5. ‘Ultimate pony’
Height: 14.1hh
Gender: gelding
Age: 11
Selling points: “Rou has three good paces and a phenomenal jump. He is established on the flat doing all lateral movements and is incredibly athletic and scopey with a careful technique. Rou has competed to one-star level British Eventing, going double clear. He has competed in a number of pony trials and under-18 novice classes. He is very bold and jumps anything put in front of him. He is jumping 1.40m tracks regularly at home and would very much excel at BS — he is sure to be a top track pony. We have owned Rou since he was three. He was backed and produced by a child, who at 16, has now outgrown him. He is the ultimate competition pony and is good to shoe, box, clip and hack. He was hunted as a five-year-old with the Cattistock jumping ditches, rails and hedges.”
NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way